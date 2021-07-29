Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Announces the Appointment of Andre Mousseau to Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO and BARBADOS, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Andre Mousseau to the post of Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), in addition to his current role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective August 1st, 2021. In assuming the post of COO, Mr. Mousseau will have additional responsibility for various group corporate functions as well as oversight of the group's operating subsidiaries.

In congratulating Mr. Mousseau, Group President and Chief Executive Office, Dodridge Miller commented, "I am confident that with Andre's 20 years' experience and extensive background in financial services, along with his depth of knowledge of Sagicor, he is well-positioned to help lead the company through its next phase of profitable long-term development".

Since joining Sagicor in February 2019, Mr. Mousseau has excelled in his role as CFO, where he has had primary responsibility for the planning, implementation and management of the Group's financial activities and interfacing with capital markets.

Prior to joining Sagicor, Mr. Mousseau held leadership roles in private equity investing at Alignvest Private Capital, the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), and EdgeStone Capital Partners. His prior directorships span the boards of Aurigen Reinsurance, a Bermuda-based life reinsurance provider, Edgewood Health Network, a Canadian provider of inpatient and outpatient mental health and addiction services, Impark Corp., one of North America's largest parking management providers, and Premier Lotteries, the parent company of Camelot Group PLC, the operator of UK National Lottery.

He possesses a Master of Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario, and an undergraduate degree in Economics from McGill University.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

