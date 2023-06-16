Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO and BARBADOS, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sagicor") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") held on June 16, 2023. A total of 68,073,580 common shares, representing 47.81% of common shares issued and outstanding as of April 27, 2023, the Record Date of the Meeting, were represented.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

The Company's 14 director nominees were elected:



Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent) Mahmood Khimji 99.58 % 0.42 % Andre Mousseau 99.95 % 0.05 % Dodridge Miller 99.95 % 0.05 % Sir Hilary Beckles 99.50 % 0.50 % Dr. Archibald Campbell 99.57 % 0.43 % Peter Clarke 99.97 % 0.03 % Keith Duncan 99.97 % 0.03 % Monish Dutt 99.96 % 0.04 % Stephen Facey 99.56 % 0.44 % Dennis Harris 99.97 % 0.03 % Gilbert Palter 99.93 % 0.07 % Alan Ryder 99.93 % 0.07 % Reza Satchu 99.56 % 0.44 % Aviva Shneider 99.97 % 0.03 %

Appointment of Auditors and Authorization of Board to Fix Remuneration

PricewaterhouseCoopers SRL was re-appointed as auditor of the Company.

Votes For: 98.51%

Votes Withheld: 1.49%

Renewal of RSU Plan and Approval of Unallocated RSUs

RSU plan was renewed and approval of the unallocated RSUs was granted.

Votes For: 99.19%

Votes Withheld: 0.81%

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. On August 25, 2022, Sagicor announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ivari, a leading middle-market individual life insurer in Canada with over 80 years of history in the region. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

For further information: Ingrid Card, VP, Group Marketing, Communications & Brand Experience, Tel: 876-232-8418, [email protected]; Investors, George Sipsis, EVP, Corporate Development and Capital Markets, Tel: 1-800-342-0719, [email protected] or [email protected]