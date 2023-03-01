Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Announces Executive Appointments

TORONTO and Barbados, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor" or the "Company") today announced that Kathryn Jenkins has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer effective as of today. Sagicor is also pleased to announce that George Sipsis has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Capital Markets. Ms. Jenkins and Mr. Sipsis will both be members of Sagicor's Executive Committee and will report directly to Andre Mousseau, who has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer as of April 1, 2023.

"We are pleased to welcome Kathryn to Sagicor as she brings a deep understanding of the financial services industry," said Mr. Mousseau. "As the Company continues to execute on our many strategic initiatives, Kathryn's skills and experience leading finance teams across multiple high-performing organizations will make her a key contributor to our growth."

"We are also pleased to recognize George's increasingly important role within the Sagicor executive team. George has contributed to many of our key capital raising and acquisition initiatives since joining nearly two years ago and we look forward to more strong contributions to Sagicor in his new role," continued Mr. Mousseau.

Ms. Jenkins was most recently Chief Financial Officer of the Investment Management Corporation of Ontario, an independent investment organization managing over C$79 billion (US$58 billion) of assets on behalf of public-sector clients in Ontario. Previously she held senior roles at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Scotiabank, Fairmont Raffles Hotels International and CIBC.

Ms. Jenkins holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto, where she is also a member of the Business Board after having served on their Audit Committee. She holds Chartered Professional Accountant CPA, CA, and Certified Public Accountant, CPA (Illinois) designations, as well as an ICD.D. designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Since joining the Company in 2021, Mr. Sipsis was Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Capital Markets with responsibility for Sagicor's acquisitions strategy, capital raising initiatives, investor relations and rating agencies engagement. Prior to joining Sagicor, Mr. Sipsis held progressively senior roles in the real estate and financial services groups of Scotiabank's investment banking division in Toronto.

Mr. Sipsis holds a Masters of Financial Economics degree from the University of Toronto, a Masters of Management of Innovation degree from the University of Toronto, and a Bachelor of Medical Sciences degree from Western University and is a CFA® charterholder.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. On August 25, 2022, Sagicor announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ivari, a leading middle-market individual life insurer in Canada with over 80 years of history in the region. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

SOURCE Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

For further information: Media: Ingrid Card, Vice President, Group Marketing, Communications & Brand Experience, Tel: 876-232-8418, [email protected]; Investors: George Sipsis, EVP, Corporate Development and Capital Markets, Tel: 1-800-342-0719 or 1-813-287-1602 x6255, [email protected] or [email protected]