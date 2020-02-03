/C O R R E C T I O N From Source -- Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited/

In the news release, Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Announces Common Dividend to be paid in the First Quarter of 2020, issued today by Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited over CNW, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph, first sentence, should read "Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved and declared a quarterly dividend of US $0.05625 per common share." rather than "Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved and declared a quarterly dividend of US $0.0565 per common share." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Announces Common Dividend to be paid in the First Quarter of 2020

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados and TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved and declared a quarterly dividend of US $0.05625 per common share. This quarterly dividend will be paid on February 28, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2020. This is the first dividend being paid as a publicly listed company on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Future dividends will be paid at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with almost 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States, with over US$1.4 billion in total annual premiums. Sagicor has over 4500 employees and offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados.

