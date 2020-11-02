Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. and its Board of Directors Announce the Reappointment of Monish Dutt

TORONTO and BARBADOS, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. ("Sagicor") announces the reappointment of Mr. Monish Dutt to the Board, effective October 30, 2020, to replace Mr. John Shettle, Jr., who sadly passed away in September. Mr. Dutt will also assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee and will be a member of the Investment & Risk and Capital Allocation Committees.

Mr. Dutt was an independent director of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited for almost 10 years until June 2020. He is a seasoned finance professional who, for the 25 years preceding 2011, held various positions with the International Finance Corporation ("IFC"), a member of the World Bank Group. He is the former Chief Credit Officer for IFC's Global Financial Institutions & Private Equity Funds. Mr. Dutt is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (FCA) and earned an MBA from the London Business School.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with almost 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

