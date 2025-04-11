Sagicor Financial Announces Availability of 2024 Annual Report, Annual Information Form, Management Information Circular, and Inaugural Sustainability Report

TORONTO and BARBADOS, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor Financial", "Sagicor" or the "Company"), a leading financial services provider in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, today announced it has published its 2024 Annual Report, 2024 Annual Information Form and inaugural 2024 Sustainability Report on its website www.sagicor.com.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Availability of Management Information Circular

As previously announced on March 13, 2025, the annual meeting of shareholders will be held at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Toronto time (4:00 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in Jamaica) on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. The Company is holding the meeting as a hybrid meeting, which will be conducted in person and via live webcast.

Sagicor is using "notice-and-access" to deliver its meeting materials and, as a result, the notice of meeting and accompanying Management Information Circular will be accessible on Sagicor's website at www.sagicor.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting, under Sagicor's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and at docs.tsxtrust.com/2173 from April 11, 2025. In advance of the meeting, shareholders are encouraged to review the information on the website including the proxy voting procedures.

The in-person meeting will take place at the Hilton Barbados Resort, Needhams Point, St. Michael, Barbados. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders wishing to attend the Meeting in person are encouraged to pre-register by sending an email to: [email protected] and they will receive a response confirming their registration. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person may still attend virtually.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to virtually attend, participate and vote at the meeting online at: web.lumiconnect.com/217655442 (password: sagicor2025 (all lower case, no spaces)).

Inaugural Sustainability Report

This year, Sagicor has published a new Sustainability Report that presents how the Company has integrated environmental, social, and governance considerations into its operations, demonstrating its commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices to generate both shareholder value and sustainable growth. The Sustainability Report is accessible on Sagicor's website at www.sagicor.com/sustainabilityreport.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com

Investors

George Sipsis

EVP, Corporate Development & Capital Markets

Tel: 1-800-342-0719

[email protected] or [email protected]

www.sagicor.com/en/InvestorRelationsHomePage

SOURCE Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Media: Ingrid Card, VP, Communications & Brand Experience, Tel: 437-212-3994, [email protected]