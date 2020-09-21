Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. and its Board of Directors Announce the Passing of Board Director Mr. John F. Shettle, Jr.

TORONTO and BARBADOS, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - It is with great sadness that the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. ("Sagicor" or "SFC") announce the passing of Mr. John F. Shettle, Jr. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Mr. Shettle was a brilliant, generous and valued member of our Board. He was a Director of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited, the predecessor holding company to SFC, since 2008, and provided sterling service in his chairmanship of the SFC Board Audit Committee since 2019. He was also a member of the Board's Investment and Risk and Capital Allocation Committees.

During his tenure at Sagicor, Mr. Shettle was also a Director of Sagicor Life Insurance Company since 2006, Sagicor's wholly-owned US-based subsidiary.

Timothy Hodgson, Sagicor Group Chairman shared, "John was an amazing man and an amazing contributor to Sagicor. Team members throughout Sagicor have been impacted by his indelible passion, community involvement and mentorship."

Sagicor Group President and CEO, Dodridge Miller, described Mr. Shettle as a pioneer in the property/casualty, health and insurance-related industries. He reflected, "John was a gifted person who was always prepared to lead discussions to positively impact our Group, something he mastered when chairing the Board's Audit Committee. He has left a legacy of a conquering and unwavering spirit that one would be proud to exemplify."

Mr. Shettle set the bar high and has left a lasting impression on all of us. He will always be a member of our Sagicor family, and we are forever thankful for his sterling service.

