Sagicor Financial Announces Investment Grade Ratings from DBRS

TORONTO and BARBADOS, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor") today announced that it has received an Issuer Rating and a Senior Debt Rating of BBB (low) with a stable trend from global credit rating agency DBRS Limited (Morningstar DBRS). In assigning these ratings, DBRS cited Sagicor's diversified business, its long history and dominant position in the Caribbean and its growing presence in the U.S. and Canada, its high-quality investment portfolio, and its strong track record.

In addition, DBRS assigned an A (low) Financial Strength Rating with a stable trend to Sagicor's U.S. operating subsidiary, Sagicor Life Insurance Company, and also to Sagicor's Canadian operating subsidiary, ivari.

DBRS assigned the following credit ratings:

Issuer Security Credit Rating Action Credit Rating Trend Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Issuer Rating New Rating BBB (low) Stable Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Senior Debt New Rating BBB (low) Stable Sagicor Life Insurance Company Financial Strength Rating New Rating A (low) Stable ivari Financial Strength Rating New Rating A (low) Stable

For more information and to view the full rating report, please visit Sagicor's website under the "Credit Ratings" tab, or the DBRS website at dbrs.morningstar.com.

National Bank Financial acted as ratings agency advisor to Sagicor.

