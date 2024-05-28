Sagicor Financial Announces Executive Appointments

TORONTO and BARBADOS, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor" or "Sagicor Financial" or the "Company") today announced that Paula Walcott has been appointed Chief People Officer. Sagicor is also pleased to announce that Neil Freyke has been appointed Executive Vice President, Technology and Chief Digital Officer. Ms. Walcott will be based in Bridgetown, Barbados, and Mr. Freyke will be based in Toronto, Canada. Both will be members of Sagicor's Executive Committee.

Sagicor also announced that Mr. Ronald Blitstein will retire as Executive Vice President and Group Chief Information Officer as of May 31, 2024, after eleven years of service to Sagicor.

Andre Mousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "People are the foundation of Sagicor's business, and technology enhances our ability to serve our clients. As we continue to grow our executive infrastructure, the appointments of Paula and Neil reflect the importance we place on these key pillars of our business. Paula has been with Sagicor for over eight years and has had a tremendously positive impact on our organizational culture throughout her tenure. We are privileged to have her lead our people and culture initiatives. We are also excited to welcome Neil to Sagicor. With over twenty years of experience in data, analytics, and technology with large organizations in the financial services industry, he has an excellent set of skills to drive our digital transformation initiatives forward."

Ms. Walcott joined Sagicor in 2016 as Assistant Vice President, Human Resources and was subsequently promoted to Vice President, Human Resources in September 2021, and Senior Vice President, Human Resources in June 2022, both roles with Sagicor Life Inc. Paula holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree from the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus, and a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom. Ms. Walcott is a Prosci Certified Change Management Practitioner, a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (UK), a Senior Certified Professional member of the Society for Human Resource Management (USA), a member of the Human Resource Management Association of Barbados, and a member of the International Association of Business Communicators, Barbados Chapter.

Mr. Freyke was most recently Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Group Functions, Global Technology at another large financial services group. Previously, he also held progressively senior roles within data, analytics, and technology management at a Canadian chartered bank. Neil holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Saint Mary's University.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

