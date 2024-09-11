Sage Potash Shares to Resume Trading

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") at 8 a.m. EST on September 11, 2024.

The shares were halted from trading on September 9, 2024, as a result of the TSXV's request to review the transaction between the Company and a subsidiary of International Process Plants ("IPP") as a "Fundamental Acquisition", as that term is defined under TSXV policies. The Company's purchase of equipment from IPP for $12.6 million was previously reported in a news release dated September 9, 2024.

In the same news release, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 37.6 million common shares at $0.20 each for gross proceeds of $7.52 million and convertible debentures with an aggregate principal amount of $3.78 million. The gross proceeds of the Private Placement of $11.3 million will be used to satisfy the obligations under the Purchase Agreement and for equipment-related purposes such as packing, logistics, modifications, interest and general working capital.

The Private Placement is integral to the proposed transactions under the Purchase Agreement and thus the Company will be relying on the "part and parcel pricing exception" provided for in the policies of the TSXV. The Private Placement and transactions contemplated under the Purchase Agreement are subject to acceptance by the TSXV. All securities issued under the Private Placement and the Purchase Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months.

This news release follows the news release on September 9 2024 "Sage Potash Announces Equipment Purchase And Financing."

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at [email protected].

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peter Hogendoorn

CEO & Executive Chairman

(604) 764-2158

Website: www.sagepotash.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sage Potash Corp.