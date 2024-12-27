Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Sage Potash Corp., (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") has closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,400,000 common shares at a price of C$0.20 each for gross proceeds of C$280,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is not related to the private placement announced on September 9, 2024. None of the proceeds of the Offering are being used towards the equipment purchase described in the Company's September 9, 2024 news release.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Offering are to arm's length persons.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid ‎finders' fees totaling $17,600 and 88,000 finders' warrants, each of which is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah through sustainable solution mining techniques. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at [email protected].

