SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LAND PACKAGE IN POTASH-RICH PARADOX BASIN EXPANDING SAGE PLAIN PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - SAGE POTASH CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its district-scale potash project situated in Utah's prolific Paradox Basin, known to host extensive underdeveloped world-class potash resources (approximately 2 billion tons, according to the US Geological Survey ).

Additionally to the previously disclosed land portfolio consisting of 83,000 acres of State and Private Mineral leases and BLM prospecting permit applications, the company has negotiated and agreed on terms for the acquisition of 5,118.78 acres of private leases.

The combined landholdings of the Sage Plain projects now totals 88,118.78 acres representing an increase of ~6% of the total land package.

J. Patricio Varas, Sage's COO & VP of Exploration commented, "Due to the nature of potash deposits and the rather flat lying topography of the deposits - as evidenced by our 2D seismic data and correlated between the Johnson 1 exploration well and the Western Natural Gas well, located 2.2 km away - an increase in private leases will equate to an increase in the resources outlined in our 43-101 technical report."

Sage's CEO Peter Hogendoorn stated, "The magnitude of our land portfolio in the potash-rich Paradox Basin is amplified by today's announcement. Securing a controlling interest in the private mineral rights adjacent to the Sage Plain Project and the Johnson 1 exploration well is a key step forward in the development of the project, giving not only the ability to increase our resource, but also plan for future surface infrastructure."

Additionally the Company has entered into advertising and investor awareness campaigns with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN), SmallCap Communications, and Digitonic Limited ("Digitonic"), VHLA Media Inc, and Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (doing business as Capital Analytica).

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12 month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is CAD$72,000 and is payable in standard net 30 terms. INN currently holds no securities in Sage Potash Corp.

SmallCap Communications Inc. is engaged for a one-year period which includes a monthly fee of CAD$5,000 + GST per month and a CAD$25,000 + GST influencer and content marketing budget. SmallCap Communications Inc. (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company.

Digitonic is to provide content creation and digital and video marketing services over a period of approximately 1 months for a total cost of US$15,000, with the fees to be allocated to media spending and for management fees. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge Digitonic (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company.

VHLA Media is to provide content creation and digital and video marketing services over a period of approximately 1 months for a total cost of CAD$12,000, with the fees to be allocated to media spending and for management fees. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge VHLA (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company.

Capital Analytica has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the company in exchange for an aggregate amount of CAD$120,000. The services will include continuing social media consultation regarding engagement and enhancement, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, discussion forum monitoring and reporting, corporate video dissemination, and investor relations services. The term of the Capital Analytica agreement is for a period of six months. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge Capital Analytica (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company.

