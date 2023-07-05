SAGE POTASH BEGINS TRADING ON OTCQB UNDER SYMBOL "SGPTF" & RECEIVES DTC ELIGIBILITY

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - SAGE POTASH CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved and commenced trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today under the ticker symbol "SGPTF".

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Shares") are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC Eligibility makes the Shares more accessible to investors in the United States.

The OTCQB® is a leading market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Recognized as an established public market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the OTCQB® has helped companies build considerable shareholder value including enhanced liquidity and valuation. Investors may benefit from efficient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure that is made broadly available to broker-dealers and market data providers.

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC Eligibility incorporates an electronic method of clearing securities, speeding up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SAGE.V".

Sage Potash CEO, Peter Hogendoorn, commented, "I am pleased to announce that Sage Potash common shares are now eligible for DTC, following the initiation of trading on the OTCQB Market. This significant development aligns with our capital markets strategy and is expected to enhance the efficiency, ease, and affordability of trading our stock for a broad range of investors across North America. It is a crucial milestone for our company, considering our involvement in the exploration and development of what could be one of the largest potash deposits in the United States."

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at [email protected] .

