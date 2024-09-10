Over $50M of investment capital already received

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Sagard, a global alternative asset manager with over US$25B of assets under management, announced today that the Sagard Private Credit Fund ("the Fund"), its evergreen credit investment fund designed for Canadian accredited investors, is now available for subscription. The Fund has been launched in partnership with iCapitali, a leading global fintech platform focused on alternative investments, after concluding a first closing with over $50 million in initial capital.

The Fund offers Canadian accredited investors the opportunity to participate in private credit, an attractive asset class in which Sagard has institutional-caliber capabilities. The Fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of private credit investments, composed mainly of private loans originated by Sagard with adjustable interest rates and first repayment priority, together with more liquid credit investments.

"With over two decades of experience investing in private credit, our team is confident in the Fund's potential as a high-return, low-volatility option for our clients," said Adam Vigna, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Sagard.

The Fund will provide loans to private middle market companies, receive interest payments on those loans, and distribute the net proceeds to investors in the form of distributions, driving an initial indicative annual net return of 9-10%. Investors are able to subscribe to the Fund through their investment advisors on a monthly basis, with quarterly redemptions available. The Fund is eligible for registered plans, such as RRSPs, RESPs, TFSAs, and more.

"We are thrilled to extend our firm's investing expertise to a broader segment of investors," said Paul Desmarais III, Chairman & CEO of Sagard. "The Sagard Private Credit Fund is a testament to our commitment to innovation. If it suits their portfolio needs, we hope many new investors will subscribe to this evergreen product offering."

Sagard plans to launch additional investment solutions for accredited investors in the coming months.

For more information, visit www.sagard.com/SPCF or email us at [email protected].

About Sagard Private Credit

Sagard provides bespoke private credit solutions to public and private middle-market companies seeking capital in the U.S. and Canada. Sagard's private credit investment platform and its strategic partner, Sagard | HalseyPoint, together manage US$7.2Bii in assets including $4.1B under three private credit strategies, Sagard Credit Partners, Sagard Senior Lending and Sagard Healthcare, and $3.1B under management at Sagard | HalseyPoint in the collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") space. Our private credit investments are tailored to the company's specific needs, including support for growth, M&A, refinancing, recapitalizations, and other strategic initiatives.

Sagard's private credit offering includes investment strategies in opportunistic credit, senior lending, collateralized loan obligations, healthcare royalties, and private wealth solutions.

About Sagard

Sagard is a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over US$25B under management, 150 portfolio companies, and 400 professionals. We invest in venture capital, private equity, private credit, and real estate. We deliver flexible capital, an entrepreneurial culture, and a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value-creation experts. Our firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.sagard.com or follow us on LinkedIn @Sagard

Statements are based on the subjective views and opinions of Sagard and cannot be independently verified. There can be no assurance any returns or yields are achieved or that financial exchange risk is minimized. There can be no assurance any distributions are made to investors. Target returns are hypothetical and do not reflect actual returns to any Sagard client or investors. There can be no assurance that any target returns are achieved. Actual returns may be materially lower. There can be no assurance an investor can redeem from the Sagard Private Credit Fund. Please refer to the fund's organizational and offering documents for additional details. Targeted investment characteristics may not be indicative of future investment characteristics and there can be no assurance that the Fund will have comparable investment characteristics or that target investment characteristics will be achieved. Like all investments, an investment in the funds advised by Sagard involves significant risks, including loss of the entire investment. Investment products such as the funds advised by Sagard are designed only for sophisticated investors who are able to sustain the loss of their investment. Accordingly, such investment products are not suitable for all investors. The funds advised by Sagard are not subject to the same or similar regulatory requirements as mutual funds or other more regulated collective investment vehicles. This presentation does not constitute or form part of an offer to issue or sell, or of a solicitation of an offer to subscribe or buy any securities, nor does it constitute investment advice or a recommendation. Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes "forward-looking statements." Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results or the actual performance of any Sagard investment may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements.

This document or material (this "document") is directed only to Canadian residents that are "accredited investors" as defined under section 1.1 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and "permitted clients" as defined under section 1.1 of National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations. This document is not, and under no circumstance is to be construed as an offering memorandum, an advertisement or a public offering of any securities described herein in any province or territory of Canada (each, a "Canadian Jurisdiction"). Under no circumstances is this document to be construed as an offer to sell securities or the provision of advice in relation to any securities. Any offer or sale of any securities described in this document will be made pursuant to the definitive private placement documents for the securities, which do not include this document. In addition, any offer or sale of, or advice related to, any securities described in this document will be made only by a dealer or adviser registered or relying on an exemption from registration in the applicable Canadian Jurisdiction. No Canadian securities regulatory authority has reviewed or in any way passed upon the information contained in this document or the merits of any securities described in this document, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

________________________________ i The Fund is managed by iCapital Network Capital Ltd., a registered investment fund manager. ii As of June 2024.

Media Contact: [email protected]