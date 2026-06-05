Sagamité to Open a Restaurant and Shop at YQB

The 273-square-metre Sagamité restaurant and shop will be located after the security checkpoint, between gates 31 and 32. The cozy bar and dining room will seat up to 80 travellers as they enjoy bannock, game, and many other dishes inspired by First Nations culinary traditions.

This new concession is a welcome addition, as travellers have been requesting more places to dine and shop before their flight for years now.

As for the Wendat restaurant owner, it will receive funding from the federal and provincial governments, as well as RBC, for this unique project that allows it to expand its Indigenous dining experience to YQB.

"We are proud to be opening our third Sagamité restaurant at YQB, along with a souvenir and craft shop. It's the perfect opportunity to share the Wendat Nation's food and culture with travellers from around the world. We are grateful to the governments of Canada and Québec, and RBC, for their financial support, which is allowing us to honour our traditions and keep them alive by providing a unique, authentic experience to travellers at Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport," enthuses Steeve Gros-Louis, owner and founder of Sagamité.

"We are pleased to be able to give travellers the chance to experience the richness of Wendat culture. Sagamité is helping our airport become not just a point of departure, but a gateway for exploration and discovery. The new concession also fits perfectly with our intention to enhance the passenger experience at YQB by involving communities from around Québec City and across all of Québec in YQB's growth and offering a variety of outstanding services," added Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB.

Positive reactions

"As a Nation, we are recognized for our entrepreneurial dynamism and our ability to keep our culture alive through impactful initiatives. Sagamité, under the leadership of Mr. Steeve Gros-Louis, is a prime example. This new offering at the Québec City airport further underscores the historical and contemporary presence of the Wendat Nation in the greater Québec City area. Sagamité will allow travellers to experience aspects of Wendat culture."

- Pierre Picard, Grand Chief of the Wendat Nation

"Having a Sagamité at YQB is wonderful news for all of Québec! Indigenous tourism is an extraordinary asset to our province, and each new project like this adds to the 250+ experiences already available across Québec. I am thrilled to be seeing Wendat culture and cuisine make their way to the Québec City airport, where they can be enjoyed by travellers from around the globe. Congratulations to the entire Sagamité team!"

- Ian Lafrenière, Deputy Premier, Minister of Domestic Security, and Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit

"In Québec City, one of the ways we share culture is around the table. It's one of the best parts of our community. I am delighted to see the Wendat Nation's culinary and crafting traditions be given such an excellent showcase right at our airport, where it can become visitors' first or last impression of what our region has to offer."

- Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City

About Sagamité

Sagamité has been giving people from around the world the chance to discover Indigenous culture through First Nations flavours since its first restaurant opened in Wendake in 1999, with a second, more recent location opening in Old Québec creating even more opportunities for discovery. The house specialty is Yatista (the fire), commonly called the "Gallows", a spectacular game grill. The name Sagamité refers to the dish that has nourished the Wendat Nation for centuries: sagamité soup, made from the three sisters (corn, squash, and beans).

About Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., a private corporation responsible for the airport's management, operation, maintenance, and development since November 1, 2000. Around a dozen carriers offer flights from YQB to destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

SOURCE Aéroport de Québec Inc.

Source : Étienne Cummings, Assistant Director, Public Affairs and Community Relations, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport, [email protected]; Steeve Gros-Louis, Owner and founder, Sagamités, [email protected]