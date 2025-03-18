SafetyCo Expands Integrated Safety Solutions with Investment in ACUTE Environmental & Safety Services to Launch Training & Compliance Hub in Southwestern Ontario

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - SafetyCo Partners, an award-winning Canadian-founded and operated provider of occupational health and safety solutions, announces its investment and partnership with ACUTE Environmental & Safety Services, a leader in safety training to increase workforce safety across Southwestern Ontario.

SafetyCo's latest partnership strengthens its mission to modernize the health and safety services sector by delivering a full spectrum of industry-leading integrated solutions and expertise—all through one organization.

From left to right: Ron Campbell, President of Environmental & Safety Services; Mark Ferrier, Co-Founder and President of SafetyCo Partners; and ACUTE Co-Owner Mike Gutschon at ACUTE’s office and world-class training facility in Waterloo. Through this partnership, ACUTE will become SafetyCo's Southwestern Ontario hub, expanding its capacity to serve more companies and train at least 10,000 workers across the region with in-demand safety and compliance programs. (CNW Group/SafetyCo Partners)

Workplace injuries and illnesses cost the Canadian economy $29.4 billion annually, highlighting the urgent need to transform how health and safety solutions are delivered. Currently, services are fragmented, creating gaps in prevention and compliance. SafetyCo is bridging this divide.

"More Canadian businesses recognize they can't afford not to invest in a comprehensive approach to health and safety. We're thrilled to welcome ACUTE to the SafetyCo team to meet the growing demand for fully integrated, strategic safety and environmental solutions," said Mark Ferrier, Co-Founder and President of SafetyCo Partners.

Southwestern Ontario SafetyCo Hub to Train 10,000 Workers Across the Region

Through the partnership, SafetyCo will establish its Southwestern Ontario hub for safety training and compliance through the expansion of ACUTE's Waterloo Safety Centre of Excellence. This investment will enable ACUTE to train at least 10,000 workers in construction, manufacturing, and industrial sectors while doubling capacity to deliver confined space services to meet growing demand, across the region. The expansion will also create new employment opportunities, including trainers and support staff, to sustain the increased service capacity.

"Partnering with SafetyCo marks an exciting new chapter for ACUTE. We can broaden our reach and help thousands more workers get home from work safely," said Ron Campbell, President of ACUTE Environmental & Safety Services.

In-Demand World Class Training Facility

In operation since 1995 and based in Waterloo, Ont., ACUTE is a recognized leader in health and safety training, on-site safety services, and consulting. Its industry renowned training facility is among the top centres of its kind, providing immersive, hands-on instruction, using real tools, real hazards, and real-world scenarios to ensure workers gain practical, experience-driven safety skills.

ACUTE will accelerate its operations with SafetyCo's resources while retaining ownership of its training program content. SafetyCo will enhance ACUTE's service delivery by driving digital innovation and providing advanced technology, marketing support, and operational expertise.

Training 60,000+ workers a year and growing

As part of its suite of Integrated Safety Solutions, SafetyCo provides industrial and construction training. With this partnership, SafetyCo is on track to train over 60,000 workers in 2025, aiming to double its training capabilities year over year. Trusted by Canada's top organizations, SafetyCo provides expert consulting, site inspections, and confined space rescue services for safety and compliance

By partnering with industry leaders like ACUTE, SafetyCo enhances its services across the construction, automotive, nuclear energy, entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare, logistics, and transportation sectors.

ACUTE joins SafetyCo's growing team of partners including, industry leading training provider Industrial Safety Trainers, Mentor Safety Consultants, and SDS, Ontario's leader in safety officer and confined space rescue. This expanding team of over 140 safety experts combined with SafetyCo's Safety Center of Excellence of technology, digital marketing and content creation, makes the company the fastest growing integrated safety solutions provider in Canada.

About SafetyCo Partners

SafetyCo is modernizing the health and safety services sector with a full spectrum of integrated safety solutions—all through one organization with deep expertise across the entire health and safety spectrum of services. Its team leverages data and technology to deliver industry-leading services across the Physical, Occupational, Mental, and Environmental Total Safety Spectrum (POME™). SafetyCo's client partnership approach makes it the vendor of choice to top organizations in the country. With a single Center of Excellence (CoE), SafetyCo ensures consistent, high quality seamless service delivery. Since launching in 2022, it has earned eight safety awards, including Canadian Occupational Safety's Top Women in Safety and 5-Star Safety Training. Partnering with Canada's top health, safety, and environmental companies, SafetyCo drives growth through safety expertise, digital innovation, cross-selling opportunities, data-driven business optimization, and a strong financial model to make more Canadian workplaces safer and healthier.

About ACUTE Environmental & Safety Services

ACUTE Environmental & Safety Services is a leading provider of workplace safety training, consulting, and on-site safety solutions. With almost 30 years of experience, ACUTE partners with organizations to enhance safety culture, ensure regulatory compliance, and deliver customized training programs, including Working at Heights, Confined Space Entry, and HAZWOPER.

