Introducing SafetyCo North: SafetyCo Partners Launches New Division to Serve Northern Ontario's Evolving Safety Needs

TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - SafetyCo Partners, Canada's fastest-growing provider of integrated safety solutions, continues to expand with the launch of SafetyCo North, following the acquisition of Norpro's Health & Safety Division.

Headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. and female-led, SafetyCo North brings unprecedented access to safety training, consulting, staffing, rescue, and compliance services for industries across Northern Ontario.

SafetyCo Partners expands with the launch of SafetyCo North, bringing unprecedented access to safety training, consulting, staffing, rescue, and compliance services for industries across Northern Ontario. (CNW Group/SafetyCo Partners)

"Northern Ontario powers some of Canada's most critical industries. As Canada prioritizes domestic resource independence, the region is fast emerging as an industrial hub with rising demand for comprehensive, scalable safety services," said Mark Ferrier, Co-Founder and President of SafetyCo Partners. "SafetyCo North is uniquely positioned to meet this need, with integrated safety solutions ready to scale alongside the region's infrastructure and industry growth."

SafetyCo North will serve organizations across Northern Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay, Sudbury, and Timmins. The new division will be led by locally-based safety professionals Jessica Amadio and Shannan Boston, who bring experience in heavy industrial industry, construction, and sectors including mining, energy, and forestry. Plans are underway to expand the team to meet regional demand for integrated safety services.

Full Safety Spectrum Now Available in the North

Northern Ontario organizations have full access to SafetyCo's comprehensive core safety services, including:

On-site Safety Officers and Fractional Safety Support

Workforce and Regulatory Training , including Working at Heights and JHSC Certification

, including Working at Heights and JHSC Certification Inspection and Compliance Consulting

Advanced Rescue Services , including confined space and high-angle rope rescue

, including confined space and high-angle rope rescue ISO 9001 and 45001 Implementation and Auditing

Expanded Industrial Hygiene Services Network-Wide

The acquisition deepens SafetyCo's expertise in industrial hygiene, enabling scalable delivery of value-added services such as indoor air quality (IAQ) evaluations, noise assessments, onsite quantitative respirator fit testing, and management system consulting.

One Partner, Total Safety Coverage

For decades, companies have been forced to juggle multiple safety vendors with inconsistent expertise and outdated systems. This creates gaps in safety and compliance. Skilled labour shortages and mounting regulatory pressure intensify these issues.

SafetyCo addresses these problems head-on. Its team of award-winning partners, ACUTE, Industrial Safety Trainers, and Mentor Safety Consultants, is supported by SafetyCo's POME™ model (Physical, Occupational, Mental, and Environmental safety) and smart technology to deliver integrated, results-driven solutions.



SafetyCo is backed by a proven track record, serving industry leaders across construction, energy, logistics, foodservice, and advanced manufacturing. Clients include: General Motors, Magna International, Toromont, EllisDon, GIP, NPL Canada, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, Purolator, Canadian Tire, Tim Hortons, and Wendy's. SafetyCo also proudly supports municipalities with a range of environmental and safety services.

About SafetyCo Partners

Founded in Toronto in 2022, SafetyCo is Canada's fastest-growing safety provider, delivering integrated safety solutions across training, consulting, staffing, rescue, and compliance from a growing team of 100+ seasoned safety professionals and frontline specialists, including former firefighters, and inspectors. With top talent, smart technology, and its proprietary POME™ model, SafetyCo streamlines safety delivery, accelerates response times, and replaces fragmented vendor systems with one coordinated, end-to-end safety solution organizations can count on.

The company has earned eight national industry awards, including Canadian Occupational Safety's Top Women in Safety and 5-Star Safety Training, and is on track to train over 60,000 workers through its safety programs in 2025. Learn more: www.safetyco.ca

Canada's safety services market is expected to double by 2030, driven by increasing regulatory demands, population growth, and enforcement. Through its integrated model, SafetyCo helps clients reduce incidents, avoid fines, and simplify compliance, all through one trusted provider.

SOURCE SafetyCo Partners

Media Contact: Victoria Kirk, Verified Communications, [email protected], 416.558.4507, https://verifiedcomms.com/