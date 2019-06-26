Safety reminder for visitors of Gatineau Park

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the National Capital Commission (NCC) have observed a high number of vehicles speeding in Gatineau Park and cyclists not complying with regulations over the past weekend. The RCMP and the NCC wish to remind visitors to Gatineau Park that:

the speed limit on most roadways is 60 km/h (40 km/h on Fortune Lake Parkway)

drivers must exercise caution when overtaking cyclists, maintaining a distance of at least 1.5 meters

cyclists must ride in a row and no more than 15 when they are in a group

cyclists must obey stop signs

alcohol is prohibited at all times and in all places other than your campsite

The RCMP and the NCC have a visible presence in the Park and the RCMP conducts regular roadside enforcement programs to reduce speeding and dangerous driving and riding. However, harm reduction is everybody's responsibility as the Park is for everyone's enjoyment. Visitors are strongly encouraged to report any incident to the NCC.

Furthermore, the NCC would like to remind visitors that Gatineau Park parkways are closed to motorists approximately 30 minutes after sunset and reopen beginning at 8 a.m. the following morning as part of a pilot project. This is part of a multi-pronged approach to manage activities and traffic on the Gatineau Park parkways. Following a number of public consultations and meetings with user groups and event organizers, the NCC has developed an action plan that aims to increase safety, as well as reduce user conflicts on the parkway network.

