SAFEHAVEN RELEASES ILLUSTRATED BOOK TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR THE 1 PER CENT OF CHILDREN LIVING WITH MEDICAL COMPLEXITIES

'One in 100' is a storybook unlike any other, creatively educating readers about the children impacted by medical complexities and disabilities including cerebral palsy, genetic conditions, muscular dystrophy and rare, undiagnosed conditions

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), one in 100 children in Canada have some form of medical complexity. Safehaven, a Toronto-based not-for-profit dedicated to supporting individuals with these needs, announced today the release of One in 100. The first-of-its-kind illustrated book aims to shine a light on the lives of the one per cent of children who are medically complex in our communities and highlight the important work Safehaven does to support these individuals.

Safehaven releases illustrated book ‘One in 100’ (CNW Group/Safehaven) Safehaven client Hunter and his mother Kaila (CNW Group/Safehaven)

The illustrated book raises awareness around the number of children impacted by medical complexities, the challenges they face, and the impact compassionate community care plays in ensuring they can live a fulfilling life. Within the book are illustrations of notable Toronto landmarks and streetscapes filled with people, tasking the reader to find the one medically complex child within the crowd, depicted in a wheelchair or standing chair or using an assistive breathing device. The imagery demonstrates that medically complex children are important parts of our local communities but often go unnoticed or forgotten.

Safehaven plays an important role in providing care for individuals with medical complexities and disabilities,including cerebral palsy, genetic conditions, muscular dystrophy and rare, undiagnosed conditions, beginning in childhood and supporting their transition into adulthood. Safehaven's model is the only of its kind across Ontario, providing respite, residential, and transitional care in a warm, loving, stimulating environment that allows medically complex children, youth, and adults to live a full and vibrant life in a home-like community setting.

"Our goal is to give these children a sense of community," said Susan Bisaillon, CEO, Safehaven. "We take pride in providing essential care for those who are often forgotten by the system. We believe that everyone should live a full and meaningful life regardless of their ability or background. We're excited to be able to share this mission with readers in a way that really hits home."

Medically complex children often fall through the cracks of the existing system of care. Safehaven's work continues to break down barriers and challenges current perceptions of what it means to live with complex care needs so they can live a life with dignity and respect. With six locations across the Greater Toronto Area, Safehaven has served thousands of individuals, providing exceptional care to meet their unique needs. Every child deserves a space where they can thrive, and Safehaven provides that space for medically complex children to ensure they can live a bright and fulfilling life alongside their peers.

"Safehaven has had an enormous impact on not only my son's life, but my life as well," said Kaila, mother of one-year-old Hunter who is a client in Safehaven's program for children transitioning out of the hospital. "The organization provides necessary care for Hunter 24-hours-a-day in an atmosphere that feels like a home. This way Hunter can get the support he needs, I can visit every day, and he can grow up in a community that feels like a family."

"The support Safehaven provides the Toronto community is essential work that must not go unnoticed," said Dr. Ronik Kanani, Medical Director at Safehaven and Pediatrician at North York General Hospital. "Safehaven allows individuals with medical complexities to live meaningful lives not defined by their disabilities and reach their full potential outside of a hospital and into a home-like atmosphere where they can thrive."

To support the crucial care Safehaven provides, Torontonians can purchase One in 100 for a limited time beginning on July 16th at Another Story Bookstore . Proceeds from the book sales will be donated to the organization to help serve the community further. To learn more about Safehaven, the services it provides the community, and other ways to get involved, Torontonians can visit www.safehaven.to .

About Safehaven

Safehaven is a Toronto-based not-for-profit organization that supports individuals with medical complexities and disabilities. Our mission is to create an inclusive environment where individuals with complex care needs can live with dignity and respect. Safehaven provides residential, respite, and transitional care, empowering clients to believe that #WeBelong so every child can reach their full potential. For more information about Safehaven and to support our mission, visit www.safehaven.to .

SOURCE Safehaven

Media Contact: Kartik Pundhir, [email protected], +1(416)-660-8601