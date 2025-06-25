New Board Game Helps Parents Talk to Kids About Disability and Difference

With 1 in 100 Canadian kids living with medical complexity — and 75 per cent of GTA parents saying they lack the tools to talk about it — the need for guidance is clear. According to new research, half of parents admit they avoid the topic out of fear of saying the wrong thing, even though nearly all (95 per cent) agree it's important to teach their kids how to engage with medically complex peers.

The board game turns a complex topic into an engaging, age-appropriate learning moment. Through trivia, obstacle cards, and character-building gameplay, the game invites players into the lived experience of medically complex children. As kids navigate the board, their character becomes more visible - a powerful reminder that inclusion begins with understanding.

"As parents, the education around disability and difference starts with us," said Lindsey Mazza, Disability Advocate and Inclusive Leadership Expert. Mazza knows first-hand what it's like to be stared at and questioned by other kids. She was born with Holt-Oram Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that causes limb and heart differences and spent much of her life hiding her visible disability. "We need to model inclusive language and respectful behaviour every day. Just like we teach our kids that people come in all skin tones and body shapes, we need to talk openly, and in age-appropriate ways, about all kinds of differences. Books, games, movies, and media are great tools to help normalize what they see. And most importantly, we should create space for them to ask questions."

Half of GTA parents agree that it's not easy having a conversation with their kids about how to interact with their medically complex peers, with 40 per cent noting they are worried they'll say the wrong thing so they prefer to avoid the subject altogether. Knowing this, accompanying each game is A Guide to Inclusivity: Having Tough Conversations with Your Kids About Medical Complexities, a practical conversation guide packed with tips, inclusive language, real-life examples, and parent prompts to make sure these conversations don't stop when the game ends, including:

Create an open dialogue for kids to ask questions so you can learn together, using clear and respectful language.

Practice what you preach, with kindness and empathy at the forefront, modeling inclusive language at home. Explore books or shows about kids with disabilities to continue the conversation.

If your kids want to play or interact, it's okay to encourage them to do so or gently ask parents if necessary. Encourage kids to wave, smile or go say hello to a medically complex child and treat them like any other child.

"Safehaven's mission is to create inclusive environments for people with complex care needs so they can live a life with dignity and respect. Launching Where Hope Lives is an important step in continuing to educate and raise awareness around medical complexity to ensure medically complex individuals — especially kids— feel seen, supported, and valued in our communities. " said Susan Bisaillon, CEO, Safehaven. "Where Hope Lives is more than just a game, it's a call to action. Together, we can create communities that are inclusive for every child to flourish and grow."

With the school year coming to a close, the opportunity for learning doesn't have to stop. Where Hope Lives gives parents a screen-free tool to spark important conversations as they prepare kids for social settings at camp, on playgrounds, and in everyday life. Proceeds from the game support Safehaven's inclusive care programs, and copies will be included in select summer camp programming across the GTA.

"Just saying hi or smiling can go a long way to helping our daughter feel included," said Carson Majors, father of Safehaven client Drea. "We just want people to treat our daughter Drea the way they'd treat any other child - with kindness, curiosity and openness.This campaign opens the door to conversations most people don't even realize need to happen — and that gives us hope that the next generation will make sure all kids feel seen."

Where Hope Lives is available now at safehavenstore.ca

For more information on Safehaven's work and mission, visit safehaven.to

About Safehaven

Safehaven is a Toronto-based not-for-profit organization that supports individuals with medical complexities and disabilities. Our mission is to create an inclusive environment where individuals with complex care needs can live with dignity and respect. Safehaven has served thousands of individuals, providing exceptional care to meet these individuals unique needs, including Residential Care, Respite Care, Transitional Care, and Transition to Adulthood, empower clients to reach their full potential and live a meaningful, independent life not defined, nor limited, by disability. For more information about Safehaven and to support our mission, visit www.safehaven.to.

