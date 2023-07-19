SAF+ Consortium signs a memorandum of understanding with Air France-KLM Group for e-SAF supply - First deliveries to start by 2030
19 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET
MONTREAL, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - SAF+ Consortium, a world leader in the production and marketing of e-SAF (Electro Sustainable Aviation Fuel), signed a memorandum of understanding with the Air France-KLM Group for the supply of second-generation e-SAF during the Paris Air Show. The first deliveries of this fuel are scheduled for 2030. This agreement confirms the expertise developed by SAF+ Consortium at its Montreal plant since 2021.
"The announcement of this partnership strengthens our leadership and accelerates our international growth," says Jean Paquin, President and CEO of SAF+ Consortium. "We are proud to be supporting the strategy of the Air France-KLM Group, which goes beyond the European mandate with the integration of e-SAF. We are excited to participate in the development of the SAF industry in France as part of this agreement. e-SAF meets the criteria of the roadmap set out by the French government, which aims to reach a production volume by 2030 that will meet the significant needs of the aviation sector."
"Our government is making sure that Canada is a leader and strategic partner of choice in sustainable aviation," said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. Thanks to the work of Canadian innovators like SAF+ Consortium, our vision is becoming a reality. That's why we're proud to see the company establish a new strategic partnership with the Air France-KLM Group that will not only accelerate the greening of the Canadian aerospace sector, but also support the transition to a carbon-neutral economy."
Synthetic fuel contributes to the decarbonization and reduction of the aviation industry's CO2 footprint by using available raw materials and renewable energies that comply with international and European regulations (CORSIA and RefuelEU).
SAF+ Consortium, a world leader in the production and marketing of e-SAF, offers a sustainable and exceptional solution for decarbonizing the aviation sector. e-SAF is one of the only immediate and effective options available to the industry to achieve zero emissions by 2050.
SAF+ Consortium has a state-of-the-art pilot plant in Montreal where it has demonstrated its e-SAF production expertise and capabilities. The company is currently developing a world-leading commercial-scale project in Quebec while establishing international partnerships to meet growing demand.
