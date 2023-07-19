SAF+ Consortium signs a memorandum of understanding with Air France-KLM Group for e-SAF supply - First deliveries to start by 2030

MONTREAL, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - SAF+ Consortium, a world leader in the production and marketing of e-SAF (Electro Sustainable Aviation Fuel), signed a memorandum of understanding with the Air France-KLM Group for the supply of second-generation e-SAF during the Paris Air Show. The first deliveries of this fuel are scheduled for 2030. This agreement confirms the expertise developed by SAF+ Consortium at its Montreal plant since 2021.

"The announcement of this partnership strengthens our leadership and accelerates our international growth," says Jean Paquin, President and CEO of SAF+ Consortium. "We are proud to be supporting the strategy of the Air France-KLM Group, which goes beyond the European mandate with the integration of e-SAF. We are excited to participate in the development of the SAF industry in France as part of this agreement. e-SAF meets the criteria of the roadmap set out by the French government, which aims to reach a production volume by 2030 that will meet the significant needs of the aviation sector."

"Our government is making sure that Canada is a leader and strategic partner of choice in sustainable aviation," said the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. Thanks to the work of Canadian innovators like SAF+ Consortium, our vision is becoming a reality. That's why we're proud to see the company establish a new strategic partnership with the Air France-KLM Group that will not only accelerate the greening of the Canadian aerospace sector, but also support the transition to a carbon-neutral economy."

Synthetic fuel contributes to the decarbonization and reduction of the aviation industry's CO 2 footprint by using available raw materials and renewable energies that comply with international and European regulations (CORSIA and RefuelEU).

About SAF+ Consortium

SAF+ Consortium, a world leader in the production and marketing of e-SAF, offers a sustainable and exceptional solution for decarbonizing the aviation sector. e-SAF is one of the only immediate and effective options available to the industry to achieve zero emissions by 2050.

SAF+ Consortium has a state-of-the-art pilot plant in Montreal where it has demonstrated its e-SAF production expertise and capabilities. The company is currently developing a world-leading commercial-scale project in Quebec while establishing international partnerships to meet growing demand.

SOURCE SAF+ Consortium

For further information: Nancy German, Primacom, 514 924-4445, [email protected]