SADDLE UP! PARAMOUNT+ IS NOW THE STREAMING HOME OF YELLOWSTONE

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- Paramount+ announced today that the service is now Canada's streaming home of the hit series YELLOWSTONE from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Beginning today all seasons of the popular franchise are available to stream on Paramount+ in Canada, including the first eight episodes of the fifth and final season. As announced last week, the series epic final installment moves to November 2024 with two more spinoffs forthcoming: 1944 (w/t) and 2024 (w/t). Paramount+ also exclusively delivers viewers the ultimate one-stop entry into the YELLOWSTONE universe and Dutton family drama from the beginning, including the origin stories told in Paramount+ Original series 1883 and 1923.

"We're thrilled that Paramount+ is now the Canadian streaming home of the cultural phenomenon that is YELLOWSTONE," said Doug Smith, SVP Streaming & Content Licensing Paramount Global, Canada. "Whether viewers want to revisit the Dutton family drama or experience what all the series buzz is about for the first time, Paramount+ delivers the perfect binge-worthy viewing experience all in one place."

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, YELLOWSTONE chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan, the critically acclaimed ensemble cast includes Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner as the family patriarch, John Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kacey Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler.

With today's announcement, Paramount+ becomes Canada's ultimate frontier and streaming home for popular Dutton Family Western dramas, including YELLOWSTONE's origin tales. The gritty YELLOWSTONE prequel saga 1883, starring Oscar® nominee Sam Elliott, Isabel May, Oscar® winner Billy Bob Thornton, LaMonica Garrett and country icons Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land – Montana. The origin series 1923, starring Oscar® Nominee Harrison Ford and Oscar winner Helen Mirren, introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar®-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) & John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay and Christina Voros.

1923 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson. 1883 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

A cultural phenomenon, YELLOWSTONE fans can dive deeper into the Dutton world with branded clothing and products available at paramountshop.com.

Fans of YELLOWSTONE can also immerse themselves in the Western environment with Paramount+ offerings, including the brand-new series LAWMEN: BASS REEVES, as well as two series filmed in Alberta, BILLY THE KID from creator Michael Hurst, and the action-packed series JOE PICKETT.

