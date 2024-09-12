SiriusXM Canada and the Canadian Country Music Association celebrate an epic Finale featuring headliner Mackenzie Porter and award $25,000 grand prize

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association ® (CCMA®), kicked off Country Music Week 2024 by announcing Zach McPhee of Vernon, British Columbia, the champion of the 2024 SiriusXM Top of the Country competition. Fans across the nation were treated to an exciting live broadcast of the competition's grand Finale on Top of the Country Radio (Ch. 171), giving Canadians a front row seat to the epic conclusion.

Live from Edmonton, AB, this year's Finale was a night to remember. The finalists performed for a live audience plus a panel of judges and industry professionals, including headliner and Canadian country music star Mackenzie Porter, who took the stage to wrap up the event in style. The night's highlight came with the announcement of Zach McPhee as the grand winner, earning the title of the 2024 SiriusXM Top of the Country champion and the $25,000 grand prize.

"This journey has been absolutely unbelievable, and I'm so grateful to everyone who supported me along the way," shared Zach after being crowned winner. "Winning the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition is a dream come true, and I'm thrilled to be able to share my music with more fans across the country. Thank you to SiriusXM Canada, the Canadian Country Music Association, and all who made this possible! I am so grateful for you and excited for what's to come."

The 2024 competition was fiercer than ever, kicking off with a nationwide callout for talent earlier this year, followed by an intense round of semi-finals and a public vote to narrow it down to the top three artists. Along the way, the finalists gained access to unique mentorship opportunities with the chance to participate in a songwriting bootcamp in Nashville, as well as showcasing their talents on some of Canada's biggest stages, including at Lasso Montréal in August. The thrilling Finale saw Zach McPhee face stiff competition from talented runners-up Trudy and Robert Adam, who were both awarded a $10,000 prize.

"Championing artists and supporting their growth is at the core of SiriusXM values, and this competition is the pinnacle of our efforts in country music in Canada," explained Michelle Mearns, Vice President of Programming and Operations at SiriusXM Canada. "This sixth annual competition has raised the bar with remarkable talent from across the country and is a testament to Canada's vibrant country music scene. We are beyond proud of Zach McPhee, and we cannot wait to hear where Zach's music takes us from here."

"The SiriusXM Top of the Country competition is an incredible opportunity for emerging artists to gain invaluable exposure, meet and learn from experts in the industry, build and grow their fanbase, and more," said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "We are thrilled with the spectacular performances we've seen this year and grateful to SiriusXM Canada for their unwavering support of the country music community, as we continue to work together to foster and develop home-grown talent."

SiriusXM Top of the Country, in partnership with the CCMA, is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music talent. Through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach, SiriusXM offers a leading platform for Canadian artists.

