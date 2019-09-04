Sable Island National Park Reserve Management Plan Tabled in Parliament

First ever management plan for Canada's iconic island

OTTAWA, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Sable Island is home to an iconic population of wild horses that roam one of the largest dune systems in eastern North America. On this crescent shaped island in the Atlantic, Canadians can find hundreds of bird and plant species including some found nowhere else on the planet, as well as the largest breeding colony of grey seals in the world.

The first management plan for Sable Island National Park Reserve was recently tabled in Parliament in accordance with the Canada National Parks Act. Parks Canada manages one of the finest and most extensive systems of natural and cultural heritage places in the world. Management plans ensure ecological integrity is a top priority as we protect these precious places for future generations.

The first-ever plan for Sable Island National Park Reserve outlines the following key objectives:

Building our understanding of this unique island, and its natural and cultural heritage, including monitoring and implementing conservation measures;

Facilitating captivating experiences that inspire Canadians to connect to Sable Island National Park Reserve; and

Increasing operational efficiencies, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and removing unusable infrastructure, while enhancing sustainability into the future.

The plan was developed through public consultation and based on input from local residents and organizations, visitors, stakeholders, partners and with input from the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia.

Sable Island National Park Reserve was established in 2013 as Canada's 43rd national park. Located at the edge of the Continental Shelf, Sable Island is one of Canada's furthest offshore islands and is part of the Atlantic Coast Uplands Natural Region. The island is a testament to adaptation, a place to witness change and marvel at survival in an unlikely environment.

Through this management plan, Parks Canada is meeting its promise to protect and present Canada's natural heritage while also providing an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover our environment in new and exciting ways.

The Sable Island National Park Reserve Management Plan is available for viewing on the Parks Canada's website at: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/pn-np/ns/sable/info/plan/gestion-management-2019

"Sable Island is a place of breathtaking natural beauty. Our government is committed to safeguarding these sensitive ecosystems so that we can preserve this place for generations to come. The world is facing a biodiversity crisis and we know that only by protecting nature can we help preserve the animals and plants we love. Thank you to all who contributed to this plan that will put ecological integrity front and centre. Canadians cherish nature and by protecting Sable Island National Park Reserve we're helping make sure that our kids and grandkids can continue to connect to this special place and all of its wonders."

Catherine McKenna,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"As the Member of Parliament for Halifax, I'm proud that one of the most iconic islands in Canada is in my riding and excited to share with Nova Scotians, Canadians, and people from around the world the first ever management plan for this special place. Protecting the unique ecosystems and species of Sable Island National Park Reserve is a priority for our government and this plan will help us plan for today and for the future."

Andy Fillmore,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism and Member of Parliament for Halifax

Sable Island National Park Reserve is approximately 42 km long and 1.5 km wide at its widest point. It is located 156 km from Nova Scotia and 290 km from Halifax .

and 290 km from . The management plan focuses on protection of this special place in the context of past and future change; inspiring connections that build support for conservation; and increasing sustainability and efficiency of park infrastructure and operations.

The plan reflects the importance of Parks Canada working with the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia , and working with the vast Sable Island community of researchers and artists. In this way, Parks Canada continues to learn about Sable Island National Park Reserve, and to inspire new perspectives, creations, and connections.

, and working with the vast Sable Island community of researchers and artists. In this way, Parks Canada continues to learn about Sable Island National Park Reserve, and to inspire new perspectives, creations, and connections. Earlier this year, the Government of Canada announced $3.4 million in funding to help protect and restore Sable Island National Park Reserve's sensitive ecosystems.

