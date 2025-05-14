Sabio's Creator Television® Named 2025 StreamTV Award Finalist

Winner To Be Announced Live at 2025 StreamTV Show

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, announced today that Creator Television® (Creator TV) was named a 2025 "FAST Channel of the Year" Award Finalist by the StreamTV Awards. The Awards recognize excellence in the streaming industry. Winners will be announced live at the 2025 StreamTV Show on June 11th in Denver, Colorado.

Owned and operated by Sabio, Creator TV is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. Creator TV launched its first free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel in January 2025 and is available to stream on Plex and Sling Freestream.

"This recognition validates our belief that creators are the future of TV. With Creator TV, we've built a network that's bringing the next generation of great storytellers to today's streaming audiences, and we're just getting started," said Joe Ochoa, General Manager and Co-founder, Creator TV. "We're grateful to be recognized by StreamTV and excited about what's next."

"We're thrilled StreamTV recognizes Creator TV's fresh and unique approach to storytelling," added Charlie Ibarra, Co-founder and Head of Content at Creator TV. "Mixing the authentic voices of the world's most entertaining social stars with the narrative structure of traditional television, we're bringing an exciting new viewing experience to FAST audiences across the world."

Creator TV stood out for its innovative approach to creator-led programming, strong audience growth, and partnerships that tap into Gen Z and millennial cultural trends. Focusing on high-quality, long-form social storytelling, Creator TV has driven meaningful engagement in a crowded and competitive space. Finalists were selected as those poised to be a significant part of the streaming TV ecosystem for years to come. The category also honors the channel that stood out from the crowd via its engagement levels, growth, creative programming, and/or other innovative strategy.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack helps top global brands and agencies reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences. Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. For more information, visit: sabio.inc

About The StreamTV Show

The StreamTV Show is where the streaming industry comes together. From strategy-packed sessions to high-level networking, it's where deals happen and the future of television takes shape. Produced by Questex and supported by StreamTV Insider, it's the largest annual event for streaming professionals. Learn more: streamtvshow.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "will," "should," "expects," "continue," "estimate," "forecasts," or the negative thereof and other similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements in respect of the future benefits of Creator TV and the impact of Creator-led content. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which are publicly available on SEDAR Plus at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.