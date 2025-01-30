Sabio Launches Creator Television: Transforming Streaming TV with Diverse, Creator-Led Content

Partners with Plex to Globally Distribute Its Creator-Led FAST Channel and Bring Social Video Storytelling to Streaming TV

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based Adtech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announces the launch of Creator Television (Creator TV), Sabio's owned-and-operated Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channel.

Creator TV spotlights multi-talented, diverse creators, bridging the gap between social media storytelling and the broader streaming TV landscape. As part of this launch, global streaming media company Plex , will distribute Creator TV internationally.

"We're thrilled to partner with Plex to bring Creator TV to global audiences," said Joe Ochoa, VP of Creator TV. "Creator TV embodies Sabio's larger mission of building a more diverse and inclusive media ecosystem that represents everyone. Together with Plex, we're expanding access to authentic stories, connecting with millions of viewers globally and reshaping what streaming television can offer."

The launch of Creator TV is a pivotal part of Sabio's global expansion strategy into new, large international markets, such as India, the most populous country in the world with more than 1.4 billion people.

"Plex is committed to creating a global community of streaming content that people can depend on to easily discover, experience, and share," said Shawn Eldridge, Vice President of Content and Business Development, Plex. "Creator TV will bring our viewers fresh and unique programming that will resonate with diverse audiences worldwide."

Creator TV is redefining television by empowering the next generation of creators from diverse backgrounds. By partnering with Creator TV, these creators can grow their global presence and offer engaged communities a new viewing experience.

"Creator-led TV, or show formats that blend user-generated content with traditional TV narrative techniques, is pushing the boundaries of storytelling," said Charlie Ibarra, Head of Content at Creator TV. "Much like the introduction of music videos and unscripted show formats, creator-led TV has the potential to completely reshape the content landscape."

Leveraging Sabio's data-driven ad solutions, Creator TV will offer Fortune 100 brands unique brand integrations and a role to play in ensuring representation in today's digital landscape and a way to connect with these highly engaged streaming audiences.

Ochoa emphasizes, "We are driven by our mission to increase representation in the streaming space by building programming that better reflects today's world and champions underrepresented voices. As a Filipino American, I understand the importance of amplifying unique stories on the TV screen and how this resonates at deeply personal levels with diverse audiences."

Creator TV launches with a lineup of standout talent from the world of social media. Among its featured creators is Uncle Roger, the comedic sensation known for his sharp and hilarious takes on food culture, who has amassed over 20 million followers worldwide. Joining him is Jenny Lorenzo, a multiple award-winning comedy creator, who brings her unique voice and authentic portrayals of Latin culture to the channel.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the world's top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SaaS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities.

