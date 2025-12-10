Creator Poker Championship Brings Competition and Charity to the Table

First-of-its-kind tournament pairs competitive poker with purpose-driven play as content creators compete for charitable organizations

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announced that Creator Television , its owned-and-operated streaming network, and World Poker Tour® will co-produce the Creator Poker Championship on December 18 at 5 PM PST / 8 PM EST. Six content creators will compete in the live tournament, playing for charitable organizations, bringing social media's biggest personalities to the poker table for competition with purpose.

King Bach, Wengie, Daphnique Springs, Evelyn Gonzalez, Billy Love, and Soy will compete, with creator and commentator Anjali Persad providing live tournament coverage. The tournament will benefit charities including: RuJohn Foundation, Angel by Nature, Best Friends Animal Society, Girls on the Run Las Vegas, and Bring Change to Mind.

"This is purpose-driven poker," said Joe Ochoa, Co-founder and General Manager of Creator Television. "This event was always about bringing a new spin to competitive poker--adding the charity component just raises the stakes in the best way."

The Creator Poker Championship marks Creator Television's expansion into sports and gaming, bringing some of the most entertaining creators to competitive play while supporting charitable organizations. The event brings together Creator TV's social-first audiences and World Poker Tour's global fanbase for competition with a good cause.

"The World Poker Tour is excited to collaborate on an event that blends competition, creativity, and charitable impact," said Loc Sondheim, VP of WPT Studios. "It is a fun, innovative way to showcase the game while supporting organizations that make a real difference."

The tournament will be held during the WPT World Championship at Wynn in Las Vegas on December 18, 2025. Viewers can watch live on Creator Television via Amazon Fire TV Channels, LiveTVx, Plex, Sling Freestream, and Xumo Play, and on World Poker Tour's YouTube, Twitch, and streaming distribution channels.

For more information, visit creatortelevision.com/creator-championship .

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

For more information, visit: sabioctv.com

About the World Poker Tour®

World Poker Tour® (WPT®) is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. WPT has hosted live poker tournaments in 48 countries, drawn more than 400,000 total entries, and awarded more than $1.5 billion in prize money. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show, which has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories and is currently producing its 23rd season. Season 23 of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com. ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 44 states and territories across the United States, Australia, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. In 2012, the WPT Foundation was launched, which has gone on to raise $45 million over 10 years and 50 events. For more information, go to WPT.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected] , Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Sabio Inc.