Sabio Announces Launch of Creator Television® on TCLtv+

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announced that its Creator Television® (Creator TV) free ad-supported television (FAST) channel is now available on TCLtv+, the free flagship streaming service offered in North America by leading consumer electronics company, TCL.

"We are thrilled to launch Creator TV alongside TCLtv+'s dynamic lineup of entertainment," said Joe Ochoa, Co-Founder and General Manager of Creator TV. "TCLtv+ is one of the most innovative platforms in the streaming space. Our creator-led titles will bring a unique viewing experience to their viewers."

Creator TV is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. This launch on TCLtv+ expands viewer access to creator-led programming, an emerging genre in streaming TV.

Catherine Zhang, VP, Content Service & Partnership, TCL, said, "TCLtv+ is proud to support creator-led content reflecting the evolving landscape of modern entertainment. Integrating these fresh creative voices strengthens our program slate and enhances the overall viewing experience for our viewers."

Creator TV features social media content creators in the comedy, lifestyle, and sports categories. In addition to titles such as "Jenny Lorenzo Presents Latinos be Like" and Julie Nolke's "Julie's Fine, Everything's Fine," Creator TV will co-present the Creator Poker Championship, alongside World Poker Tour®.

This first-of-its-kind poker tournament, featuring King Bach, Wengie, Daphnique Springs, Evelyn Gonzalez, Billy Love, and Soy, will air on Dec 18 at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST.

"We believe social media creators and their unique vision will fuel the next wave of programming on TV," said Charlie Ibarra, Co-Founder and Head of Content at Creator TV. "Creator-led shows offer audiences authenticity and deep resonance, expanding the boundaries of TV storytelling and reshaping how audiences experience entertainment."

Visit sabioctv.com to learn more.

About Sabio ‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. For more information, visit: sabioctv.com.

About TCLtv+

TCLtv+ features over 400 FAST Channels from major independent networks and studios including Paramount, FOX, A+E, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros Discovery, NFL, Scripps, Fremantle, and more. Viewers will have free access to classic series, music programming, business news, a wide range of family, crafting and DIY programs, comedy offerings, wildlife and nature specials, and a full suite of acquired series, movies, and specials, in addition to expanding local content offerings and weather. The enhanced TCLtv+ app is available for download in the app store. For additional information, please visit tcltvplus.com for the full portfolio.

