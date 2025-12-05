Sabio Announces Award Grant

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping global brands reach, engage and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences today the grant of 342,152 restricted share units ("RSUs") under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Plan") to the independent directors of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 342,152 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares"). The RSUs were granted effective December 5, 2025 ("Grant Date") and vest on the first anniversary of the Grant Date. These grants represent compensation to the independent directors for their services to the Company in 2025. The RSUs are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities.

