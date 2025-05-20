Sabio Announces Distribution Deal with Anoki for Creator Television®

Anoki's Advanced AI platform enables Google TV users to discover Creator Television's unique,

fresh content

TORONTO , May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate streaming TV audiences through its proprietary DSP, O&O content, and a comprehensive mobile-based insights and analytics platform, today announced a partnership with Anoki to distribute Sabio's Creator Television (Creator TV) Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channel through LiveTVx, Anoki's AI-powered native FAST service on Google TV devices.

Creator TV is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. Creator TV is redefining television by producing and distributing original TV shows led by the world's most entertaining social stars. By partnering with Creator TV, FAST platforms can strengthen their content offerings with fresh formats, relatable stories, and social media stars that resonate with today's diverse audiences.

"Anoki's LiveTVx provides a unified and intuitive user experience, helping users find the content they want to watch — a perfect environment for Creator TV to thrive," said Joe Ochoa, Co-Founder and General Manager, Creator TV. "Sabio is excited to bring diverse, creator-led programming to Anoki's unique TV experience and the audiences it attracts."

Live TVx offers a personalized entertainment experience, utilizing Anoki's advanced AI to curate and prioritize channels based on individual user viewing habits. The FAST service provides access to premium shows, movies, and music, including CNN, PBS, Bloomberg, Hell's Kitchen, Bad Girls Club, The Bleacher Report, and now, Creator TV.

The deal with Anoki comes on the heels of distribution deals with Plex and Sling Freestream .

"Creators are the true content innovators of our time, and their unique voice and storytelling approach are redefining the streaming TV landscape," said Charlie Ibarra, Co-Founder and Head of Content at Creator TV. "By blending the authenticity of user-generated content with the structure of traditional television, creator-led shows are delivering a fresh, dynamic entertainment experience on platforms like Anoki."

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

About Anoki AI

Anoki AI is a pioneering AI company revolutionizing the world of connected TV (CTV), from content discovery to advertising and engagement. Anoki AI empowers content partners, CTV platforms, and advertisers to connect with their target audiences with unparalleled precision for maximum impact. Our suite of innovative solutions - Live TVx (AI-enhanced native FAST service), ContextIQ (AI-powered contextual CTV advertising), and AdMagic (GenAI for video ad creation and personalization) - harnesses the power of cutting-edge AI to deliver hyper-personalized viewing experiences that seamlessly integrate high-quality content and contextually relevant and dynamically customized ads that resonate deeply with viewers. Learn more at anoki.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

