Sabai Thai Spa Launches Tree-Planting Initiative to Restore British Columbia's Forests and Oceans

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Vancouver-based wellness brand Sabai Thai Spa is taking its commitment to healing beyond the treatment room and into the natural world. In an effort to support reforestation and marine restoration across British Columbia, Sabai Thai Spa has launched an environmental initiative to plant a tree for every massage booked, and give customers the chance to deepen their impact with the option to add a tree ($1.50) or kelp ($0.25) at online checkout when purchasing a massage voucher.

With over 25,000 hectares of forests in the Nicola Watershed damaged by wildfires, the spa's mission is clear: to support climate action by restoring forests, reducing flood and erosion risks, and helping revitalize aquatic ecosystems.

"We believe healing starts from within—but it doesn't stop there," said Nuttha Goutier, Co-Founder of Sabai Thai Spa. "Our mission has always been to help people feel better in their bodies. Now, we're helping the planet feel better too."

"It's more than a tree—it's a step toward climate resilience, community connection, and a healthier future," added Co-Founder Jacques Goutier. "As a proudly local business, we want to give back to the land that sustains us."

A Tree or Kelp for Every Massage

Sabai Thai Spa is committed to planting one verified tree for every massage—making every spa visit a contribution to environmental restoration.

When customers purchase a massage voucher online , they'll also have the opportunity to add an extra tree for $1.50 or kelp for $0.25 at checkout, amplifying their personal impact with a simple click.

The planting is conducted in partnership with veritree, a leading restorative platform known for its science-backed, blockchain-verified approach to ecological restoration. veritree works directly with planting partners and local communities to ensure transparency, accountability, and long-term success on the ground.

"Sabai Thai Spa's commitment to restoration is a powerful example of how local businesses can drive meaningful change. By connecting personal wellness with planetary health, they're setting a new standard for what it means to care—for ourselves, our communities, and the ecosystems we depend on. We're proud to partner with a brand that understands healing starts with action," said David Luba, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships at veritree.

A New Standard for Wellness

Sabai Thai Spa has long believed that wellness is both personal and planetary. With several locations across British Columbia, the spa advocates for incorporating massage into a balanced lifestyle—not only to nurture the body and mind, but now to give back to the Earth as well.

About Sabai Thai Spa

Sabai Thai Spa blends traditional Thai healing techniques with modern therapeutic practices to offer restorative services across British Columbia. With a passion for holistic wellness and social responsibility, Sabai Thai is dedicated to helping individuals and the planet feel more balanced, connected, and cared for. Learn more about the business and franchise opportunity at sabaithai.com .

About veritree

veritree is a data-driven, restorative platform that connects nature-based solutions with mission-driven companies ready to lead the restorative economy. With on-the-ground monitoring and blockchain verification, veritree improves transparency and trust through data and tools that revitalize ecosystems, strengthen communities, and build climate solutions.

veritree scales consumer-centric programs between planting organizations and corporations around the world. veritree's mission is to restore the planet - planting and verifying one billion trees within the decade. For more information, visit veritree.com .

SOURCE Sabai Thai Spa