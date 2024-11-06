Sabai Thai Spa Announces Franchise Expansion, Fueled by Founders' Vision for Wellness

"Massage is more than just treating an injury; it's a holistic approach to wellness," says Jacques Goutier Post this

"Nuttha has been urging me for years to consider franchising," says Jacques Goutier, who admits they were meticulous in their preparations. "We probably overdid it on the preparation side," he adds, acknowledging that now is the right time for growth. With inquiries coming from across British Columbia, Alberta, southern Ontario, and the United States, Sabai Thai Spa is actively considering interested franchisees who share their dedication to wellness and Thai-inspired rejuvenation.

Originally from Thailand, Nuttha moved to Canada in 2001 and quickly recognized a gap in the wellness market, which led her to open Sabai Thai Spa in Vancouver in 2005. Today, she and Jacques operate seven corporate-owned locations from their headquarters in Port Coquitlam. With franchising, the duo aims to establish locations in shopping plazas, strip malls and other street-front properties, each about 2,500 square feet—ideal for what Jacques describes as "nurturing the neighborhood."

The investment required for a Sabai Thai Spa franchise varies from $600,000 to over $950,000, attracting interest from a diverse range of individuals, couples, and entrepreneurs. While business experience is helpful, Jacques emphasizes that the right mindset is key. "First-time franchisees can learn to run a spa if they're committed to the concept," he explains. "The real challenge lies in managing the team, including registered massage therapists."

Sabai Thai Spa's clientele spans all age groups, with an equal number of male and female guests. Patrons visit Sabai Thai Spa for an array of treatments, including massages, facials, and the spa's exclusive line of wellness products, Sabai Essentials. "Massage is more than just treating an injury; it's a holistic approach to wellness," says Jacques, reflecting a sentiment Nuttha echoes passionately. In Thailand, people weave massage into daily life, blending physical health with a rich social tradition.

With the franchise program officially underway, Sabai Thai Spa is poised to bring its unique wellness experience to new communities across North America, driven by its founders' shared vision of holistic rejuvenation.

ABOUT SABAI THAI SPA

Founded in 2005, Sabai Thai Spa brings the essence of traditional Thai wellness to Vancouver, offering a wide range of therapeutic treatments designed to promote relaxation, balance, and overall well-being. With seven corporate-owned locations across Vancouver and a growing presence, Sabai Thai Spa is committed to delivering exceptional service and high-quality experiences to its guests.

Nuttha Goutier, PHONE: 778-838-2662, EMAIL: [email protected]