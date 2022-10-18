SAAR housing starts at highest level since November 2021 in September

Oct 18, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada was at the highest since November 2021 (305,889 units) last month, with 299,589 units, up 11% from August. The SAAR of total urban starts increased 12% to 276,142 units in September. Multi-unit urban starts increased 16% to 216,549 units, while single-detached urban starts were flat at 59,593 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 23,447 units.

“Both the six-month trend and monthly SAAR in housing starts were higher in September compared to August. September’s increase in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada’s urban areas was driven by higher multi-unit starts. Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver recorded large increases in SAAR multi-unit starts, resulting in the overall increase for Canada. While single-detached units were up 85% in Vancouver, single-detached starts were flat in Toronto and Montreal. Housing starts activity remains elevated in Canada in 2022,” said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. 

The trend in housing starts was 276,682 units in September, up 3% from 267,813 units in August, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Key Facts:

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly and year-over-year activity in the new home market.  The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

***The second edition of our Housing Supply Report will be released shortly. The report will be available here at 8:30 AM ET.

Information on this release:

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

   

Single-Detached

All Others

Total
   
   

September
2021

September
2022

%

September
2021

September
2022

%

September
2021

September
2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)

                  

N.-L.

  

55

46

-16

14

8

-43

69

54

-22

P.E.I.   

 

28

1

-96

7

0

-100

35

1

-97

N.S.   

 

272

281

3

136

104

-24

408

385

-6

N.B.   

 

106

133

25

100

310

210

206

443

115

Atlantic

  

461

461

-

257

422

64

718

883

23

Qc

  

765

537

-30

4,595

3,156

-31

5,360

3,693

-31

Ont.   

 

2,090

2,068

-1

5,926

9,168

55

8,016

11,236

40

Man.   

 

197

227

15

522

138

-74

719

365

-49

Sask.   

 

99

104

5

446

119

-73

545

223

-59

Alta.   

 

1,125

1,461

30

1,027

1,962

91

2,152

3,423

59

Prairies

  

1,421

1,792

26

1,995

2,219

11

3,416

4,011

17

B.C.   

 

715

747

4

1,977

3,527

78

2,692

4,274

59

Canada (10,000+)

5,452

5,605

3

14,750

18,492

25

20,202

24,097

19

Metropolitan Areas

                  

Abbotsford-Mission

36

43

19

94

125

33

130

168

29

Barrie

  

100

152

52

109

395

262

209

547

162

Belleville

  

29

27

-7

7

17

143

36

44

22

Brantford

  

10

51

410

0

46

##

10

97

##

Calgary

  

484

590

22

542

1,089

101

1,026

1,679

64

Edmonton

  

470

678

44

433

782

81

903

1,460

62

Greater Sudbury

25

10

-60

155

18

-88

180

28

-84

Guelph

  

16

6

-63

0

123

##

16

129

##

Halifax

  

172

80

-53

101

22

-78

273

102

-63

Hamilton

  

37

100

170

43

89

107

80

189

136

Kelowna

  

70

44

-37

128

208

63

198

252

27

Kingston

  

25

61

144

6

22

267

31

83

168

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

62

86

39

168

213

27

230

299

30

Lethbridge

  

18

19

6

9

3

-67

27

22

-19

London

  

195

61

-69

238

245

3

433

306

-29

Moncton

  

39

35

-10

27

214

##

66

249

277

Montréal

  

261

152

-42

2,652

1,962

-26

2,913

2,114

-27

Oshawa

  

111

87

-22

166

221

33

277

308

11

Ottawa-Gatineau

402

287

-29

998

1,728

73

1,400

2,015

44

  Gatineau

  

88

33

-63

524

124

-76

612

157

-74

  Ottawa

  

314

254

-19

474

1,604

238

788

1,858

136

Peterborough

  

18

50

178

0

6

##

18

56

211

Québec

  

72

55

-24

695

414

-40

767

469

-39

Regina

  

29

21

-28

51

59

16

80

80

-

Saguenay

  

4

18

350

16

24

50

20

42

110

St. Catharines-Niagara

143

95

-34

162

697

330

305

792

160

Saint John

  

32

28

-13

48

0

-100

80

28

-65

St. John's

  

46

34

-26

10

4

-60

56

38

-32

Saskatoon

  

59

77

31

392

45

-89

451

122

-73

Sherbrooke

  

42

30

-29

227

125

-45

269

155

-42

Thunder Bay

  

17

17

-

0

8

##

17

25

47

Toronto

  

494

499

1

4,118

4,931

20

4,612

5,430

18

Trois-Rivières

  

30

15

-50

120

62

-48

150

77

-49

Vancouver

  

289

419

45

925

2,293

148

1,214

2,712

123

Victoria

  

60

53

-12

356

217

-39

416

270

-35

Windsor

  

33

61

85

32

122

281

65

183

182

Winnipeg

  

163

188

15

499

95

-81

662

283

-57

Total

  

4,093

4,229

3

13,527

16,624

23

17,620

20,853

18

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.

            

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

            

## not calculable / extreme value

                  

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
   

Single-Detached

All Others

Total
   

August
2022

September
2022

%

August
2022

September
2022

%

August
2022

September
2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)

                  

N.L.

  

712

438

-38

233

79

-66

945

517

-45

P.E.I.   

 

174

10

-94

588

0

-100

762

10

-99

N.S.   

 

1,826

2,085

14

3,530

1,136

-68

5,356

3,221

-40

N.B.   

 

1,272

1,153

-9

4,731

3,706

-22

6,003

4,859

-19

Qc  

 

7,178

5,080

-29

40,663

34,736

-15

47,841

39,816

-17

Ont.   

 

23,069

23,049

0

72,993

108,075

48

96,062

131,124

36

Man.   

 

2,707

2,675

-1

3,540

1,656

-53

6,247

4,331

-31

Sask.   

 

1,330

1,224

-8

3,840

1,428

-63

5,170

2,652

-49

Alta.   

 

14,751

15,830

7

18,140

23,602

30

32,891

39,432

20

B.C.   

 

6,805

8,049

18

38,261

42,131

10

45,066

50,180

11

Canada (10,000+)

59,824

59,593

0

186,519

216,549

16

246,343

276,142

12

Canada (All Areas)

77,525

76,539

-1

192,870

223,051

16

270,397

299,589

11

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

442

420

-5

216

1,500

##

658

1,920

192

Barrie

  

1,252

1,393

11

816

4,740

481

2,068

6,133

197

Belleville

  

267

271

1

180

204

13

447

475

6

Brantford

  

654

635

-3

1,272

552

-57

1,926

1,187

-38

Calgary

  

5,814

6,399

10

8,064

13,068

62

13,878

19,467

40

Edmonton

  

6,716

7,460

11

6,396

9,384

47

13,112

16,844

28

Greater Sudbury

156

88

-44

432

216

-50

588

304

-48

Guelph

  

146

85

-42

468

1,476

215

614

1,561

154

Halifax

  

560

689

23

2,628

264

-90

3,188

953

-70

Hamilton

  

879

1,243

41

984

1,068

9

1,863

2,311

24

Kelowna

  

936

597

-36

6,672

2,496

-63

7,608

3,093

-59

Kingston

  

179

549

207

1,248

264

-79

1,427

813

-43

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

680

985

45

4,188

2,556

-39

4,868

3,541

-27

Lethbridge

  

248

225

-9

2,400

36

-99

2,648

261

-90

London

  

1,309

689

-47

516

2,940

470

1,825

3,629

99

Moncton

  

453

277

-39

3,396

2,568

-24

3,849

2,845

-26

Montréal

  

1,786

1,506

-16

15,392

23,456

52

17,178

24,962

45

Oshawa

  

1,381

957

-31

2,796

2,652

-5

4,177

3,609

-14

Ottawa-Gatineau

3,189

2,820

-12

12,672

20,736

64

15,861

23,556

49

  Gatineau

  

903

222

-75

96

1,488

##

999

1,710

71

  Ottawa

  

2,286

2,598

14

12,576

19,248

53

14,862

21,846

47

Peterborough

380

720

89

48

72

50

428

792

85

Québec

  

905

657

-27

8,844

4,968

-44

9,749

5,625

-42

Regina

  

240

292

22

492

708

44

732

1,000

37

Saguenay

  

304

262

-14

480

288

-40

784

550

-30

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,132

1,335

18

1,380

8,364

##

2,512

9,699

286

Saint John

  

255

243

-5

0

0

-

255

243

-5

St. John's

  

568

353

-38

168

48

-71

736

401

-46

Saskatoon

  

1,036

965

-7

3,228

540

-83

4,264

1,505

-65

Sherbrooke

  

563

331

-41

1,032

1,500

45

1,595

1,831

15

Thunder Bay

129

113

-12

0

96

##

129

209

62

Toronto

  

5,834

5,972

2

46,152

59,172

28

51,986

65,144

25

Trois-Rivières

418

162

-61

552

744

35

970

906

-7

Vancouver

  

2,440

4,508

85

20,748

27,516

33

23,188

32,024

38

Victoria

  

783

684

-13

3,684

2,604

-29

4,467

3,288

-26

Windsor

  

751

698

-7

2,004

1,464

-27

2,755

2,162

-22

Winnipeg

  

2,255

2,248

0

2,712

1,140

-58

4,967

3,388

-32

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.

              

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

              

## not calculable / extreme value

                    
                                         

