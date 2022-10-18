SAAR housing starts at highest level since November 2021 in September

Oct 18, 2022, 08:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada was at the highest since November 2021 (305,889 units) last month, with 299,589 units, up 11% from August. The SAAR of total urban starts increased 12% to 276,142 units in September. Multi-unit urban starts increased 16% to 216,549 units, while single-detached urban starts were flat at 59,593 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 23,447 units.
“Both the six-month trend and monthly SAAR in housing starts were higher in September compared to August. September’s increase in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada’s urban areas was driven by higher multi-unit starts. Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver recorded large increases in SAAR multi-unit starts, resulting in the overall increase for Canada. While single-detached units were up 85% in Vancouver, single-detached starts were flat in Toronto and Montreal. Housing starts activity remains elevated in Canada in 2022,” said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.
The trend in housing starts was 276,682 units in September, up 3% from 267,813 units in August, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
September
|
September
|
%
|
September
|
September
|
%
|
September
|
September
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
55
|
46
|
-16
|
14
|
8
|
-43
|
69
|
54
|
-22
|
P.E.I.
|
28
|
1
|
-96
|
7
|
0
|
-100
|
35
|
1
|
-97
|
N.S.
|
272
|
281
|
3
|
136
|
104
|
-24
|
408
|
385
|
-6
|
N.B.
|
106
|
133
|
25
|
100
|
310
|
210
|
206
|
443
|
115
|
Atlantic
|
461
|
461
|
-
|
257
|
422
|
64
|
718
|
883
|
23
|
Qc
|
765
|
537
|
-30
|
4,595
|
3,156
|
-31
|
5,360
|
3,693
|
-31
|
Ont.
|
2,090
|
2,068
|
-1
|
5,926
|
9,168
|
55
|
8,016
|
11,236
|
40
|
Man.
|
197
|
227
|
15
|
522
|
138
|
-74
|
719
|
365
|
-49
|
Sask.
|
99
|
104
|
5
|
446
|
119
|
-73
|
545
|
223
|
-59
|
Alta.
|
1,125
|
1,461
|
30
|
1,027
|
1,962
|
91
|
2,152
|
3,423
|
59
|
Prairies
|
1,421
|
1,792
|
26
|
1,995
|
2,219
|
11
|
3,416
|
4,011
|
17
|
B.C.
|
715
|
747
|
4
|
1,977
|
3,527
|
78
|
2,692
|
4,274
|
59
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
5,452
|
5,605
|
3
|
14,750
|
18,492
|
25
|
20,202
|
24,097
|
19
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
36
|
43
|
19
|
94
|
125
|
33
|
130
|
168
|
29
|
Barrie
|
100
|
152
|
52
|
109
|
395
|
262
|
209
|
547
|
162
|
Belleville
|
29
|
27
|
-7
|
7
|
17
|
143
|
36
|
44
|
22
|
Brantford
|
10
|
51
|
410
|
0
|
46
|
##
|
10
|
97
|
##
|
Calgary
|
484
|
590
|
22
|
542
|
1,089
|
101
|
1,026
|
1,679
|
64
|
Edmonton
|
470
|
678
|
44
|
433
|
782
|
81
|
903
|
1,460
|
62
|
Greater Sudbury
|
25
|
10
|
-60
|
155
|
18
|
-88
|
180
|
28
|
-84
|
Guelph
|
16
|
6
|
-63
|
0
|
123
|
##
|
16
|
129
|
##
|
Halifax
|
172
|
80
|
-53
|
101
|
22
|
-78
|
273
|
102
|
-63
|
Hamilton
|
37
|
100
|
170
|
43
|
89
|
107
|
80
|
189
|
136
|
Kelowna
|
70
|
44
|
-37
|
128
|
208
|
63
|
198
|
252
|
27
|
Kingston
|
25
|
61
|
144
|
6
|
22
|
267
|
31
|
83
|
168
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
62
|
86
|
39
|
168
|
213
|
27
|
230
|
299
|
30
|
Lethbridge
|
18
|
19
|
6
|
9
|
3
|
-67
|
27
|
22
|
-19
|
London
|
195
|
61
|
-69
|
238
|
245
|
3
|
433
|
306
|
-29
|
Moncton
|
39
|
35
|
-10
|
27
|
214
|
##
|
66
|
249
|
277
|
Montréal
|
261
|
152
|
-42
|
2,652
|
1,962
|
-26
|
2,913
|
2,114
|
-27
|
Oshawa
|
111
|
87
|
-22
|
166
|
221
|
33
|
277
|
308
|
11
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
402
|
287
|
-29
|
998
|
1,728
|
73
|
1,400
|
2,015
|
44
|
Gatineau
|
88
|
33
|
-63
|
524
|
124
|
-76
|
612
|
157
|
-74
|
Ottawa
|
314
|
254
|
-19
|
474
|
1,604
|
238
|
788
|
1,858
|
136
|
Peterborough
|
18
|
50
|
178
|
0
|
6
|
##
|
18
|
56
|
211
|
Québec
|
72
|
55
|
-24
|
695
|
414
|
-40
|
767
|
469
|
-39
|
Regina
|
29
|
21
|
-28
|
51
|
59
|
16
|
80
|
80
|
-
|
Saguenay
|
4
|
18
|
350
|
16
|
24
|
50
|
20
|
42
|
110
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
143
|
95
|
-34
|
162
|
697
|
330
|
305
|
792
|
160
|
Saint John
|
32
|
28
|
-13
|
48
|
0
|
-100
|
80
|
28
|
-65
|
St. John's
|
46
|
34
|
-26
|
10
|
4
|
-60
|
56
|
38
|
-32
|
Saskatoon
|
59
|
77
|
31
|
392
|
45
|
-89
|
451
|
122
|
-73
|
Sherbrooke
|
42
|
30
|
-29
|
227
|
125
|
-45
|
269
|
155
|
-42
|
Thunder Bay
|
17
|
17
|
-
|
0
|
8
|
##
|
17
|
25
|
47
|
Toronto
|
494
|
499
|
1
|
4,118
|
4,931
|
20
|
4,612
|
5,430
|
18
|
Trois-Rivières
|
30
|
15
|
-50
|
120
|
62
|
-48
|
150
|
77
|
-49
|
Vancouver
|
289
|
419
|
45
|
925
|
2,293
|
148
|
1,214
|
2,712
|
123
|
Victoria
|
60
|
53
|
-12
|
356
|
217
|
-39
|
416
|
270
|
-35
|
Windsor
|
33
|
61
|
85
|
32
|
122
|
281
|
65
|
183
|
182
|
Winnipeg
|
163
|
188
|
15
|
499
|
95
|
-81
|
662
|
283
|
-57
|
Total
|
4,093
|
4,229
|
3
|
13,527
|
16,624
|
23
|
17,620
|
20,853
|
18
|
Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
August
|
September
|
%
|
August
|
September
|
%
|
August
|
September
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
712
|
438
|
-38
|
233
|
79
|
-66
|
945
|
517
|
-45
|
P.E.I.
|
174
|
10
|
-94
|
588
|
0
|
-100
|
762
|
10
|
-99
|
N.S.
|
1,826
|
2,085
|
14
|
3,530
|
1,136
|
-68
|
5,356
|
3,221
|
-40
|
N.B.
|
1,272
|
1,153
|
-9
|
4,731
|
3,706
|
-22
|
6,003
|
4,859
|
-19
|
Qc
|
7,178
|
5,080
|
-29
|
40,663
|
34,736
|
-15
|
47,841
|
39,816
|
-17
|
Ont.
|
23,069
|
23,049
|
0
|
72,993
|
108,075
|
48
|
96,062
|
131,124
|
36
|
Man.
|
2,707
|
2,675
|
-1
|
3,540
|
1,656
|
-53
|
6,247
|
4,331
|
-31
|
Sask.
|
1,330
|
1,224
|
-8
|
3,840
|
1,428
|
-63
|
5,170
|
2,652
|
-49
|
Alta.
|
14,751
|
15,830
|
7
|
18,140
|
23,602
|
30
|
32,891
|
39,432
|
20
|
B.C.
|
6,805
|
8,049
|
18
|
38,261
|
42,131
|
10
|
45,066
|
50,180
|
11
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
59,824
|
59,593
|
0
|
186,519
|
216,549
|
16
|
246,343
|
276,142
|
12
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
77,525
|
76,539
|
-1
|
192,870
|
223,051
|
16
|
270,397
|
299,589
|
11
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
442
|
420
|
-5
|
216
|
1,500
|
##
|
658
|
1,920
|
192
|
Barrie
|
1,252
|
1,393
|
11
|
816
|
4,740
|
481
|
2,068
|
6,133
|
197
|
Belleville
|
267
|
271
|
1
|
180
|
204
|
13
|
447
|
475
|
6
|
Brantford
|
654
|
635
|
-3
|
1,272
|
552
|
-57
|
1,926
|
1,187
|
-38
|
Calgary
|
5,814
|
6,399
|
10
|
8,064
|
13,068
|
62
|
13,878
|
19,467
|
40
|
Edmonton
|
6,716
|
7,460
|
11
|
6,396
|
9,384
|
47
|
13,112
|
16,844
|
28
|
Greater Sudbury
|
156
|
88
|
-44
|
432
|
216
|
-50
|
588
|
304
|
-48
|
Guelph
|
146
|
85
|
-42
|
468
|
1,476
|
215
|
614
|
1,561
|
154
|
Halifax
|
560
|
689
|
23
|
2,628
|
264
|
-90
|
3,188
|
953
|
-70
|
Hamilton
|
879
|
1,243
|
41
|
984
|
1,068
|
9
|
1,863
|
2,311
|
24
|
Kelowna
|
936
|
597
|
-36
|
6,672
|
2,496
|
-63
|
7,608
|
3,093
|
-59
|
Kingston
|
179
|
549
|
207
|
1,248
|
264
|
-79
|
1,427
|
813
|
-43
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
680
|
985
|
45
|
4,188
|
2,556
|
-39
|
4,868
|
3,541
|
-27
|
Lethbridge
|
248
|
225
|
-9
|
2,400
|
36
|
-99
|
2,648
|
261
|
-90
|
London
|
1,309
|
689
|
-47
|
516
|
2,940
|
470
|
1,825
|
3,629
|
99
|
Moncton
|
453
|
277
|
-39
|
3,396
|
2,568
|
-24
|
3,849
|
2,845
|
-26
|
Montréal
|
1,786
|
1,506
|
-16
|
15,392
|
23,456
|
52
|
17,178
|
24,962
|
45
|
Oshawa
|
1,381
|
957
|
-31
|
2,796
|
2,652
|
-5
|
4,177
|
3,609
|
-14
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
3,189
|
2,820
|
-12
|
12,672
|
20,736
|
64
|
15,861
|
23,556
|
49
|
Gatineau
|
903
|
222
|
-75
|
96
|
1,488
|
##
|
999
|
1,710
|
71
|
Ottawa
|
2,286
|
2,598
|
14
|
12,576
|
19,248
|
53
|
14,862
|
21,846
|
47
|
Peterborough
|
380
|
720
|
89
|
48
|
72
|
50
|
428
|
792
|
85
|
Québec
|
905
|
657
|
-27
|
8,844
|
4,968
|
-44
|
9,749
|
5,625
|
-42
|
Regina
|
240
|
292
|
22
|
492
|
708
|
44
|
732
|
1,000
|
37
|
Saguenay
|
304
|
262
|
-14
|
480
|
288
|
-40
|
784
|
550
|
-30
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
1,132
|
1,335
|
18
|
1,380
|
8,364
|
##
|
2,512
|
9,699
|
286
|
Saint John
|
255
|
243
|
-5
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
255
|
243
|
-5
|
St. John's
|
568
|
353
|
-38
|
168
|
48
|
-71
|
736
|
401
|
-46
|
Saskatoon
|
1,036
|
965
|
-7
|
3,228
|
540
|
-83
|
4,264
|
1,505
|
-65
|
Sherbrooke
|
563
|
331
|
-41
|
1,032
|
1,500
|
45
|
1,595
|
1,831
|
15
|
Thunder Bay
|
129
|
113
|
-12
|
0
|
96
|
##
|
129
|
209
|
62
|
Toronto
|
5,834
|
5,972
|
2
|
46,152
|
59,172
|
28
|
51,986
|
65,144
|
25
|
Trois-Rivières
|
418
|
162
|
-61
|
552
|
744
|
35
|
970
|
906
|
-7
|
Vancouver
|
2,440
|
4,508
|
85
|
20,748
|
27,516
|
33
|
23,188
|
32,024
|
38
|
Victoria
|
783
|
684
|
-13
|
3,684
|
2,604
|
-29
|
4,467
|
3,288
|
-26
|
Windsor
|
751
|
698
|
-7
|
2,004
|
1,464
|
-27
|
2,755
|
2,162
|
-22
|
Winnipeg
|
2,255
|
2,248
|
0
|
2,712
|
1,140
|
-58
|
4,967
|
3,388
|
-32
|
Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
