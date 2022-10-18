SAAR housing starts at highest level since November 2021 in September

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada was at the highest since November 2021 (305,889 units) last month, with 299,589 units, up 11% from August. The SAAR of total urban starts increased 12% to 276,142 units in September. Multi-unit urban starts increased 16% to 216,549 units, while single-detached urban starts were flat at 59,593 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 23,447 units.

Bob Dugan, CMHC Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

“Both the six-month trend and monthly SAAR in housing starts were higher in September compared to August. September’s increase in monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada’s urban areas was driven by higher multi-unit starts. Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver recorded large increases in SAAR multi-unit starts, resulting in the overall increase for Canada. While single-detached units were up 85% in Vancouver, single-detached starts were flat in Toronto and Montreal. Housing starts activity remains elevated in Canada in 2022,” said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

The trend in housing starts was 276,682 units in September, up 3% from 267,813 units in August, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Key Facts:

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the October data on November 16 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

***The second edition of our Housing Supply Report will be released shortly. The report will be available here at 8:30 AM ET.

Information on this release:

We encourage journalists to contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak to our market analysts regarding the housing starts in their respective Canadian Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs).

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over Single-Detached All Others Total September

2021 September

2022 % September

2021 September

2022 % September

2021 September

2022 % Provinces (10,000+) N.-L. 55 46 -16 14 8 -43 69 54 -22 P.E.I. 28 1 -96 7 0 -100 35 1 -97 N.S. 272 281 3 136 104 -24 408 385 -6 N.B. 106 133 25 100 310 210 206 443 115 Atlantic 461 461 - 257 422 64 718 883 23 Qc 765 537 -30 4,595 3,156 -31 5,360 3,693 -31 Ont. 2,090 2,068 -1 5,926 9,168 55 8,016 11,236 40 Man. 197 227 15 522 138 -74 719 365 -49 Sask. 99 104 5 446 119 -73 545 223 -59 Alta. 1,125 1,461 30 1,027 1,962 91 2,152 3,423 59 Prairies 1,421 1,792 26 1,995 2,219 11 3,416 4,011 17 B.C. 715 747 4 1,977 3,527 78 2,692 4,274 59 Canada (10,000+) 5,452 5,605 3 14,750 18,492 25 20,202 24,097 19 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 36 43 19 94 125 33 130 168 29 Barrie 100 152 52 109 395 262 209 547 162 Belleville 29 27 -7 7 17 143 36 44 22 Brantford 10 51 410 0 46 ## 10 97 ## Calgary 484 590 22 542 1,089 101 1,026 1,679 64 Edmonton 470 678 44 433 782 81 903 1,460 62 Greater Sudbury 25 10 -60 155 18 -88 180 28 -84 Guelph 16 6 -63 0 123 ## 16 129 ## Halifax 172 80 -53 101 22 -78 273 102 -63 Hamilton 37 100 170 43 89 107 80 189 136 Kelowna 70 44 -37 128 208 63 198 252 27 Kingston 25 61 144 6 22 267 31 83 168 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 62 86 39 168 213 27 230 299 30 Lethbridge 18 19 6 9 3 -67 27 22 -19 London 195 61 -69 238 245 3 433 306 -29 Moncton 39 35 -10 27 214 ## 66 249 277 Montréal 261 152 -42 2,652 1,962 -26 2,913 2,114 -27 Oshawa 111 87 -22 166 221 33 277 308 11 Ottawa-Gatineau 402 287 -29 998 1,728 73 1,400 2,015 44 Gatineau 88 33 -63 524 124 -76 612 157 -74 Ottawa 314 254 -19 474 1,604 238 788 1,858 136 Peterborough 18 50 178 0 6 ## 18 56 211 Québec 72 55 -24 695 414 -40 767 469 -39 Regina 29 21 -28 51 59 16 80 80 - Saguenay 4 18 350 16 24 50 20 42 110 St. Catharines-Niagara 143 95 -34 162 697 330 305 792 160 Saint John 32 28 -13 48 0 -100 80 28 -65 St. John's 46 34 -26 10 4 -60 56 38 -32 Saskatoon 59 77 31 392 45 -89 451 122 -73 Sherbrooke 42 30 -29 227 125 -45 269 155 -42 Thunder Bay 17 17 - 0 8 ## 17 25 47 Toronto 494 499 1 4,118 4,931 20 4,612 5,430 18 Trois-Rivières 30 15 -50 120 62 -48 150 77 -49 Vancouver 289 419 45 925 2,293 148 1,214 2,712 123 Victoria 60 53 -12 356 217 -39 416 270 -35 Windsor 33 61 85 32 122 281 65 183 182 Winnipeg 163 188 15 499 95 -81 662 283 -57 Total 4,093 4,229 3 13,527 16,624 23 17,620 20,853 18 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR) Single-Detached All Others Total August

2022 September

2022 % August

2022 September

2022 % August

2022 September

2022 % Provinces (10,000+) N.L. 712 438 -38 233 79 -66 945 517 -45 P.E.I. 174 10 -94 588 0 -100 762 10 -99 N.S. 1,826 2,085 14 3,530 1,136 -68 5,356 3,221 -40 N.B. 1,272 1,153 -9 4,731 3,706 -22 6,003 4,859 -19 Qc 7,178 5,080 -29 40,663 34,736 -15 47,841 39,816 -17 Ont. 23,069 23,049 0 72,993 108,075 48 96,062 131,124 36 Man. 2,707 2,675 -1 3,540 1,656 -53 6,247 4,331 -31 Sask. 1,330 1,224 -8 3,840 1,428 -63 5,170 2,652 -49 Alta. 14,751 15,830 7 18,140 23,602 30 32,891 39,432 20 B.C. 6,805 8,049 18 38,261 42,131 10 45,066 50,180 11 Canada (10,000+) 59,824 59,593 0 186,519 216,549 16 246,343 276,142 12 Canada (All Areas) 77,525 76,539 -1 192,870 223,051 16 270,397 299,589 11 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 442 420 -5 216 1,500 ## 658 1,920 192 Barrie 1,252 1,393 11 816 4,740 481 2,068 6,133 197 Belleville 267 271 1 180 204 13 447 475 6 Brantford 654 635 -3 1,272 552 -57 1,926 1,187 -38 Calgary 5,814 6,399 10 8,064 13,068 62 13,878 19,467 40 Edmonton 6,716 7,460 11 6,396 9,384 47 13,112 16,844 28 Greater Sudbury 156 88 -44 432 216 -50 588 304 -48 Guelph 146 85 -42 468 1,476 215 614 1,561 154 Halifax 560 689 23 2,628 264 -90 3,188 953 -70 Hamilton 879 1,243 41 984 1,068 9 1,863 2,311 24 Kelowna 936 597 -36 6,672 2,496 -63 7,608 3,093 -59 Kingston 179 549 207 1,248 264 -79 1,427 813 -43 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 680 985 45 4,188 2,556 -39 4,868 3,541 -27 Lethbridge 248 225 -9 2,400 36 -99 2,648 261 -90 London 1,309 689 -47 516 2,940 470 1,825 3,629 99 Moncton 453 277 -39 3,396 2,568 -24 3,849 2,845 -26 Montréal 1,786 1,506 -16 15,392 23,456 52 17,178 24,962 45 Oshawa 1,381 957 -31 2,796 2,652 -5 4,177 3,609 -14 Ottawa-Gatineau 3,189 2,820 -12 12,672 20,736 64 15,861 23,556 49 Gatineau 903 222 -75 96 1,488 ## 999 1,710 71 Ottawa 2,286 2,598 14 12,576 19,248 53 14,862 21,846 47 Peterborough 380 720 89 48 72 50 428 792 85 Québec 905 657 -27 8,844 4,968 -44 9,749 5,625 -42 Regina 240 292 22 492 708 44 732 1,000 37 Saguenay 304 262 -14 480 288 -40 784 550 -30 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,132 1,335 18 1,380 8,364 ## 2,512 9,699 286 Saint John 255 243 -5 0 0 - 255 243 -5 St. John's 568 353 -38 168 48 -71 736 401 -46 Saskatoon 1,036 965 -7 3,228 540 -83 4,264 1,505 -65 Sherbrooke 563 331 -41 1,032 1,500 45 1,595 1,831 15 Thunder Bay 129 113 -12 0 96 ## 129 209 62 Toronto 5,834 5,972 2 46,152 59,172 28 51,986 65,144 25 Trois-Rivières 418 162 -61 552 744 35 970 906 -7 Vancouver 2,440 4,508 85 20,748 27,516 33 23,188 32,024 38 Victoria 783 684 -13 3,684 2,604 -29 4,467 3,288 -26 Windsor 751 698 -7 2,004 1,464 -27 2,755 2,162 -22 Winnipeg 2,255 2,248 0 2,712 1,140 -58 4,967 3,388 -32 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions. Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey ## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]