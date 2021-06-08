S.Pellegrino® Chef Collective initiative, June 30 – July 4, 2021, offers exclusive tasting menus at renowned Ontario, Montreal and Vancouver restaurants with S.Pellegrino donating up to $100,000 to nonprofit organizations supporting Canada's chefs and restaurants

NORTH YORK, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, S.Pellegrino®, a proud partner of the culinary community, is pleased to launch the S.Pellegrino® Chef Collective, a new initiative to rally together emerging and renowned chefs in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in support of the future of dining. Over Canada Day Weekend, June 30 to July 4, a selection of restaurants will offer exclusive, curated tasting menus paired with complimentary 750ML bottles of S.Pellegrino® sparkling water. All menu sales will go directly back to the participating restaurants, and in honour of this partnership, S.Pellegrino will donate up to $100,000 to the BC Hospitality Foundation, the Canadian Hospitality Foundation and Montreal Restaurant Workers Relief Fund to support the future of our culinary community.

In the past year, the Canadian restaurant industry has been profoundly impacted by the pandemic - more than 800,000 food service workers across the country have lost their jobs* and 10,000 restaurants in Canada have had to close.** Emerging chefs face more hurdles and roadblocks than ever before, making it critical to continue to support Canada's culinary talent with initiatives that can make a true impact.

Feeding the Future of Emerging Chefs

From June 30 to July 4, Canadians in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia can order delivery, takeout or safely dine where permitted at select local restaurants participating in the S.Pellegrino Chef Collective initiative.

Participating chefs and restaurants include:

David Hawksworth , Hawksworth Restaurant and Nightingale, Vancouver, British Columbia

, Hawksworth Restaurant and Nightingale, Yoann Therer , L'Abattoir, Vancouver, British Columbia

, L'Abattoir, Sean Reeve and Ralph Cravalho , The Mackenzie Room, Vancouver, British Columbia

and , The Mackenzie Room, Sean Reeve and Mathew Bishop , Say Mercy!, Vancouver, British Columbia

and , Say Mercy!, Jakob Kent , Como Taperia , Vancouver, British Columbia

, , Alex Chen and Roger Ma , Boulevard, Vancouver, British Columbia

and , Boulevard, Rafael Covarrubias , Hexagon, Oakville, Ontario

, Hexagon, Nick Liu , Dailo, Toronto, Ontario

, Dailo, Gabriele Paganelli , Speducci, Toronto, Ontario

, Speducci, John Sinopoli , Ascari King Street and Ascari Enoteca, Gare de l'Est, Toronto, Ontario

, Ascari King Street and Ascari Enoteca, Gare de l'Est, Sean MacDonald , ēst Restaurant, Toronto, Ontario

, ēst Restaurant, Daniel Duketovsky, Gusto 101, Toronto, Ontario

Jamie Hohls , Peter Pan Pantry, Toronto

, Peter Pan Pantry, Mitchell Gatchuff, Bon Temps, Hamilton, Ontario

Maria-José de Frias, Le Virunga, Montréal, Quebec

Yoann Van Den Berg , Pastel, Montréal, Quebec

, Pastel, Montréal, Liam Beckett , Impasto, Montréal, Quebec

, Impasto, Montréal, Anthony di Iorio , Vesta, Montréal, Quebec

, Vesta, Montréal, Philip Capozzi , Pizzeria Gema, Montréal, Quebec

, Pizzeria Gema, Montréal, Louis-François Marcotte, Chez Cheval, Montréal, Quebec

Michele Mercuri , Le Serpent, Montréal, Quebec

, Le Serpent, Montréal, Lawrence Tomlinson , Les Canailles, Montréal, Quebec

, Les Canailles, Montréal, With more participating chefs and restaurants to be announced in the days ahead.

Chefs and restaurants participating in the Chef Collective initiative will be updated on an ongoing basis. Please visit www.sanpellegrino.com/ca/en/news/chef-collective-4833 for a full list of Chef Collective partner restaurants.

"It's no secret that COVID-19 has taken a toll on the restaurant industry and, in particular, diminishing the opportunities available for emerging chefs to become the future of an industry for which they show so much passion," says Paul DeLarzac, President of Nestlé Waters Canada "As a long-standing supporter of chefs and restaurants, S.Pellegrino developed the Chef Collective to support Canada's culinary community by raising awareness of the challenges the industry is facing and supporting the future of Canada's culinary talent with new opportunities to train and finesse their craft."

Chefs Supporting Chefs

The foundation of Canada's culinary community is its diverse, innovative and taste-making chefs. The S.Pellegrino Chef Collective unites a group of nationally renowned and emerging chefs to recognize the vital role they can play in raising awareness for their industry.

"I had wanted to become a chef since 12, and though the road hasn't always been smooth, the positive support and camaraderie I've experienced with the community and those chefs who have helped me along the way has been instrumental, especially over the last year," says Chef Rafael Covarrubias, Hexagon, Oakville, ON and winner of the North American S.Pellegrino Young Chef Competition. "I am so proud to take part in the S.Pellegrino Chef Collective and welcome back foodies to enjoy a restaurant-calibre tasting menu curated by me while making a fundamental difference in the lives of countless members of the culinary community."

Dining for a Good Cause

Through the S.Pellegrino Chef Collective, funds will be donated to the following local nonprofit organizations to help them continue extending support to Canada's culinary community:

The Canadian Hospitality Foundation: The Canadian Hospitality Foundation helps Canadians enter careers in the foodservice industry by allocating $200,000 in scholarships annually. These scholarships provide meaningful help that emerging chefs are looking for and positively impact Canadians' career prospects looking to enter the industry.

The BC Hospitality Foundation: The BC Hospitality Foundation offers scholarship programs to foster the development of the future of industry leaders in the culinary community. The foundation also supports those in the hospitality industry facing financial crises due to health conditions.

Montreal Restaurant Workers Relief Fund: The Montreal Restaurant Workers Relief Fund is an organization that supports restaurant workers financially and provides essential services, such as legal information and mental health support, to the culinary community at little or no cost. This organization is committed to advocating for anti-racism, diversity and inclusion in the culinary community, and is transparent in its ambition to reallocate funds to underprivileged members of the culinary community.

For more information on the S.Pellegrino Chef Collective and to find a participating restaurant in your area, please visit: www.sanpellegrino.com/ca/en/news/chef-collective-4833

About S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a premium sparkling mineral water that flows naturally from a thermal spring in San Pellegrino Terme, near Bergamo (Lombard), Italy. S.Pellegrino has a unique balance of effervescence and rich minerality which cleanse the palate and amplify subtle flavours, making it the perfect complement to fine food and wines. Its clean, refreshing taste has distinguished S.Pellegrino as a preferred sparkling water by leaders of the global culinary community.

S.Pellegrino is a proud supporter of premier culinary events, such as World's 50 Best Restaurants, Aspen Food and Wine Classic, Bocuse d'Or, and The James Beard Foundation Awards. For more information, visit www.sanpellegrino.com/ca/en or www.finedininglovers.com.

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, S.Pellegrino is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2022. The S.Pellegrino bottles and cans are fully recyclable and made with 100% recycled materials. For more information about S.Pellegrino commitments please visit www.sanpellegrino.com/ca/en/our-caring-attitude

