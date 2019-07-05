S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices

Results of the Quarterly Review of the S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index

TORONTO, July 5, 2019 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices Canadian Index Operations announces the following index changes as a result of the quarterly S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index Review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, July 22, 2019.

S&P/TSX PREFERRED SHARE INDEX - ADDITIONS Symbol Issue Name ALA.PR.G ALTAGAS LTD. 5YR RESET SERIES 'G' PR BCE.PR.R BCE INC. 1ST PR SERIES 'R' BEP.PR.G BROOKFIELD RENEWABL PART LP CL A SER 7 PR UN BMO.PR.F BANK OF MONTREAL 5-YR RST CL 'B' PR SER 46 CM.PR.Y CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK SERIES '51' PR CPX.PR.K CAPITAL POWER CORPORATION SERIES '11' PR CU.PR.D CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED 2ND PR SER 'AA' L.PR.B LOBLAWS COMPANIES LIMITED 2ND PR SERIES 'B' PPL.PR.S PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION CL 'A' PR SER 19 RY.PR.F ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 1ST PR NON-CUM SER 'AF' TD.PF.M TORONTO-DOMINION BANK(THE) 5-YR RST PR SER 24

S&P/TSX PREFERRED SHARE INDEX - DELETIONS Symbol Issue Name AQN.PR.A ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. SER 'A' PR BCE.PR.F BCE INC. 1ST PR SERIES 'AF' MFC.PR.F MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. CL 1 PR SER '3' SLF.PR.G SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC. CLASS 'A' PR SER 8R TA.PR.D TRANSALTA CORPORATION 1ST PR SER 'A' TA.PR.F TRANSALTA CORPORATION 1ST PR SER 'C' TA.PR.H TRANSALTA CORPORATION 1ST PR SER 'E' TA.PR.J TRANSALTA CORPORATION 1ST PR SER 'G' TRI.PR.B THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION FLTG RATE PR II

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

