S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index Français

Jan 23, 2026, 17:15 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 2, 2026.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 2, 2026

Symbol

COMPANY

ADDED

CEU

CES Energy Solutions Corp.

ADDED

CVE

Cenovus Energy Inc

ADDED

DOO

BRP Inc.

ADDED

GFL

GFL Environmental Inc.

ADDED

GIL

Gildan Activewear Inc A

ADDED

LNR

Linamar Corp

ADDED

MTL

Mullen Group Ltd

ADDED

MTY

MTY Food Group Inc

ADDED

OR

OR Royalties Inc.

ADDED

RCH

Richelieu Hardware Ltd

ADDED

TPZ

Topaz Energy Corp.

ADDED

WTE

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

DELETED

CPKR

Canada Packers Inc.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

