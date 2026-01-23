TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 2, 2026.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 2, 2026

Symbol COMPANY ADDED CEU CES Energy Solutions Corp. ADDED CVE Cenovus Energy Inc ADDED DOO BRP Inc. ADDED GFL GFL Environmental Inc. ADDED GIL Gildan Activewear Inc A ADDED LNR Linamar Corp ADDED MTL Mullen Group Ltd ADDED MTY MTY Food Group Inc ADDED OR OR Royalties Inc. ADDED RCH Richelieu Hardware Ltd ADDED TPZ Topaz Energy Corp. ADDED WTE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation DELETED CPKR Canada Packers Inc.

