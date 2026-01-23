News provided byS&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.
Jan 23, 2026, 17:15 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index changes as a result of the annual S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index review. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 2, 2026.
|
S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – February 2, 2026
|
Symbol
|
COMPANY
|
ADDED
|
CEU
|
CES Energy Solutions Corp.
|
ADDED
|
CVE
|
Cenovus Energy Inc
|
ADDED
|
DOO
|
BRP Inc.
|
ADDED
|
GFL
|
GFL Environmental Inc.
|
ADDED
|
GIL
|
Gildan Activewear Inc A
|
ADDED
|
LNR
|
Linamar Corp
|
ADDED
|
MTL
|
Mullen Group Ltd
|
ADDED
|
MTY
|
MTY Food Group Inc
|
ADDED
|
OR
|
OR Royalties Inc.
|
ADDED
|
RCH
|
Richelieu Hardware Ltd
|
ADDED
|
TPZ
|
Topaz Energy Corp.
|
ADDED
|
WTE
|
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation
|
DELETED
|
CPKR
|
Canada Packers Inc.
