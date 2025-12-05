S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index Français

Dec 05, 2025, 17:15 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 22, 2025:

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – December 22, 2025

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Celestica Inc (TSX:CLS)

Information Technology

Electronic Manufacturing Services

ADDED

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX:FFH)

Financials

Property & Casualty Insurance

DELETED

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN)

Utilities

Multi-Utilities

DELETED

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN)

Real Estate

Multi-Family Residential REITs

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – December 22, 2025

COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Allied Gold Corp (TSX:AAUC)

Materials

Gold

ADDED

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF)

Information Technology

Application Software

ADDED

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC)

Materials

Diversified Metals & Mining

ADDED

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSX:SCR)

Energy

Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

ADDED

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSX:SVM)

Materials

Silver

ADDED

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSX:TKO)

Materials

Copper

ADDED

5N Plus Inc (TSX:VNP)

Materials

Specialty Chemicals

ADDED

Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX:VZLA)

Materials

Diversified Metals & Mining

DELETED

Canada Packers Inc. (TSX:CPKR)

Consumer Staples

Packaged Foods & Meats

