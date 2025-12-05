TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 22, 2025:

S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – December 22, 2025

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Celestica Inc (TSX:CLS) Information Technology Electronic Manufacturing Services ADDED Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX:FFH) Financials Property & Casualty Insurance DELETED Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN) Utilities Multi-Utilities DELETED Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) Real Estate Multi-Family Residential REITs

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – December 22, 2025

COMPANY GICS SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Allied Gold Corp (TSX:AAUC) Materials Gold ADDED Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF) Information Technology Application Software ADDED Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC) Materials Diversified Metals & Mining ADDED Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSX:SCR) Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ADDED Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSX:SVM) Materials Silver ADDED Taseko Mines Ltd (TSX:TKO) Materials Copper ADDED 5N Plus Inc (TSX:VNP) Materials Specialty Chemicals ADDED Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX:VZLA) Materials Diversified Metals & Mining DELETED Canada Packers Inc. (TSX:CPKR) Consumer Staples Packaged Foods & Meats

