S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index
Dec 05, 2025, 17:15 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P/TSX 60 Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 22, 2025:
|
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX – December 22, 2025
|
COMPANY
|
GICS SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Celestica Inc (TSX:CLS)
|
Information Technology
|
Electronic Manufacturing Services
|
ADDED
|
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX:FFH)
|
Financials
|
Property & Casualty Insurance
|
DELETED
|
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN)
|
Utilities
|
Multi-Utilities
|
DELETED
|
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN)
|
Real Estate
|
Multi-Family Residential REITs
|
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – December 22, 2025
|
COMPANY
|
GICS SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Allied Gold Corp (TSX:AAUC)
|
Materials
|
Gold
|
ADDED
|
Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF)
|
Information Technology
|
Application Software
|
ADDED
|
Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC)
|
Materials
|
Diversified Metals & Mining
|
ADDED
|
Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSX:SCR)
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
ADDED
|
Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSX:SVM)
|
Materials
|
Silver
|
ADDED
|
Taseko Mines Ltd (TSX:TKO)
|
Materials
|
Copper
|
ADDED
|
5N Plus Inc (TSX:VNP)
|
Materials
|
Specialty Chemicals
|
ADDED
|
Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX:VZLA)
|
Materials
|
Diversified Metals & Mining
|
DELETED
|
Canada Packers Inc. (TSX:CPKR)
|
Consumer Staples
|
Packaged Foods & Meats
