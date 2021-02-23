RW&CO. SPRING 2021 "READY TO REIMAGINE": The Future is Bright

This season, RW&CO. is paying tribute to local entrepreneurs who are daring to reimagine and reinvent their businesses for today's realities. Supporting innovation, quality, and community has always been integral to RW&CO., so sharing its platform with other businesses was a natural fit. "There is no better time to lead with purpose, test passion-driven concepts, inspire with creativity, and empower with community," says Michele Slepekis, VP of Marketing at RW&CO. This is an initiative near and dear to the proudly Canadian brand – after all, RW&CO. started as a small, family-run Quebec venture too.

Manjit Minhas and Lane Merrifield are sharing the spotlight with 13 other Canadian founders this season, whose origin stories and businesses will be featured on RW&CO.'s online and in-store platforms all season long:

Liz & Lottie (Gift Shop) – Heidi Blanchette & Nikaila Maas, Alberta

Sphere Optometry (Optometrist) – Danielle Gordon, Alberta

Mala The Brand (Candles) – Melody Lim, British Columbia

Swoon Cards (Dating Card Game) – Savannah Golding & Reza Houshmand, British Columbia

Honam Naturals (Natural Skincare) – Naana Daniels, Ontario

Yoga Tree Studio (Yoga Studio) – Debbie Fung, Ontario

S.P.A.R. Training (Gym) – Kevin Selman, Quebec

Aperitivo Epicerie Italienne (Grocer) – Mathieu Menard, Quebec

Quality Cuts (Barbershop) – Will Biney, Quebec

Café Pista (Cafe) – Maxime Richard, Quebec

Miljours Studio (Jewelry and Accessories) – Marie-Anne Miljours, Quebec

"My biggest inspiration has to be those entrepreneurs I watched see this challenge, pivot their business, and are more successful than ever as a result," says Merrifield on his fellow ambassadors. For Minhas, she hopes the campaign inspires the next generation to dream big and find their voice: "I'm excited for my little girls and all BIPOC girls to see someone who looks like them in a campaign like this… representation matters."

RW&CO. REIMAGINES WORKWEAR: Clothing for the Next Normal

Embodying Spring by revitalizing the brand's classic workwear DNA, the new collection is inspired by customers' ever-evolving needs for versatility, ease, and comfort without sacrificing style. Both living and working at home is a reality for many for the foreseeable future, and this is reflected in the new collection with growing loungewear, casual, and versatile offerings.

"Workplaces have evolved for so many of our customers and meeting their needs with polish has always been our priority," says Slepekis. "Beyond dressing for their new normal, we want them to feel confident and emboldened to dream up what comes next."

RW&CO. PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL ORGANIZATION TED

The campaign is also the perfect springboard for a year-long partnership between RW&CO. and global organization TED. TED passionately believes in "the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives, and ultimately, the world", echoing RW&CO.'s commitments to innovation and community. Beginning in March 2021, TED will further amplify these shared values through Always on the Rise: an RW&CO.-branded hub on the TED website that will feature content tailored for the RW&CO. community, giving customers a front row seat to globally-renowned speakers through TED Talks.

ABOUT RW&CO., A BRAND OF REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED.

RW&CO. is a work-from-anywhere fashion brand for style-savvy men and women. Prioritizing fit, fabric quality and versatility, RW&CO. builds collections that help customers look put together anywhere, whether they are working from home or at the office. RW&CO. operates 78 stores averaging 4,500 sq. ft. in premium locations in major shopping malls across Canada and offers online shopping at rw-co.com.

ABOUT REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED

The Company is a leading women's specialty apparel retailer with retail outlets throughout Canada. As of February 23, 2021, the Company operates 415 stores consisting of 245 Reitmans, 92 Penningtons and 78 RW&CO. The Company is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: RET, RET-A). For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

