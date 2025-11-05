RW&CO ushers in a new chapter of design, experience, and purpose with the launch of its first flagship store, reflecting RCL's multi-brand retail vision.

SAINT-BRUNO, QC, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian retailer RW&CO, one of three distinctive brands under Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("RCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A), is entering a bold new phase of its evolution. Guided by RCL's long-term transformation strategy, RW&CO has redefined its visual identity, in-store experience, and customer approach to better align with the values and lifestyle of today's consumer.

Pictured: RW&CO’s new flagship storefront at Promenades Saint-Bruno. The store features refined neutrals and deeper hues for a sleek, modern retail experience, designed to inspire and elevate the customer journey. (CNW Group/Reitmans (Canada) Ltd) RW&CO Saint Bruno store (CNW Group/Reitmans (Canada) Ltd) RW&CO Saint Bruno store (CNW Group/Reitmans (Canada) Ltd)

This transformation comes to life through a newly opened flagship concept at Promenades Saint-Bruno, located approximately 20 km from Montreal's downtown core. Spanning 7,800 square feet, the flagship is RW&CO's largest store to date. It features curated collections, modern design elements, and a lounge-inspired fitting area that supports comfort and discovery. The space captures RW&CO's modernized visual identity, revealed in September as part of the brand's next chapter.

Designed with intention in Canada, each piece is crafted from elevated materials that combine quality, comfort, and style. RW&CO creates collections that evolve with its customers, offering refined essentials that blend seamlessly into the rhythm of modern life.

"This moment represents much more than a rebrand. It marks a pivotal milestone in our five-year strategic plan and it's a reimagining of what RW&CO stands for," said Margaret Thouez, GM of RW&CO. "We've evolved to meet our customers where they are today and where they aspire to be tomorrow, blending innovation, design, and connection to create experiences that are authentic and inspiring. Our commitment remains the same: to craft modern, refined collections for men and women - urban professionals, creative thinkers, and style-conscious individuals who value quality, versatility, and confidence in every aspect of their lives."

Beyond its design and physical footprint, the flagship reflects RW&CO's commitment to building a purpose-driven retail environment that fosters creativity and community. RW&CO will use this platform to host brand collaborations, spotlight local talent, and deepen connections with Canadian consumers, reinforcing RCL's mission to craft meaningful, lasting experiences across its brands.

The opening of the Saint-Bruno store is only the beginning. It stands as a symbol of RW&CO's renewed direction and of RCL's vision for the future of modern Canadian retail: dynamic, connected, and built to evolve.

About RW&CO

RW&CO is a work-from-anywhere fashion brand for style-savvy men and women. Prioritizing fit, fabric quality and versatility, RW&CO builds collections that help customers look put together anywhere, whether they are working from home or at the office. The brand is available in over 84 stores across Canada and online at rw-co.com.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Reitmans (Canada) Limited is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 391 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 221 Reitmans, 86 PENN., and 84 RW&CO.

For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandra Cohen VP, Corporate Communications Reitmans (Canada) Limited Telephone: (514) 384-1140 Email: [email protected] Caroline Goulian EVP & Chief Financial Officer Reitmans (Canada) Limited Telephone: (514) 384-1140 Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, may be forward-looking in nature. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein. The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits the Company will derive from thßem. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include those identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. All forward-looking statements presented herein should be considered in conjunction with such filings. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; such statements speak only as of the date made.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Ltd