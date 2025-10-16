Jackie Tardif to Depart Reitmans (Canada) Limited on December 1, 2025

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("RCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A), one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers, announced today that Jackie Tardif will depart the Company after 31 years of service, following the elimination of the Chief Operating Officer role. Ms. Tardif's departure will take effect on December 1, 2025.

"Throughout her distinguished career at RCL, Jackie played a pivotal role in driving the achievement of the Company's key strategic objectives and initiatives. It is difficult to put into words the extent of her contributions to our success," said Andrea Limbardi, RCL's President and Chief Executive Officer. "She shaped the direction of our brands with remarkable insight and skill, consistently demonstrating unwavering commitment, enthusiasm, and dedication to our collective mission. I would like to sincerely congratulate Jackie on her incredibly successful career and her many significant accomplishments and express our deep appreciation for the leadership and mentorship that she brought to RCL each and every day."

"It has been both an honour and a privilege to dedicate more than thirty years of my career to RCL, helping to shape RCL's strategic vision and its storied brands in achieving their ambitious goals and objectives," said Ms. Tardif. "Throughout my tenure, I have had the pleasure of collaborating with an outstanding team of board members, executives, and employees whose invaluable support and insight have made my journey so rewarding, and who continually instill a sense of confidence in RCL's future. As RCL approaches its 100th anniversary, I wish Andrea and the executive team success and look forward to continuing to celebrate RCL's accomplishments long into the future."

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("RCL") is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 390 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 220 Reitmans, 86 PENN. Penningtons, and 84 RW&CO.

