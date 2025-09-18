MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited ("RCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A), one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers, today reported its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2026. Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons of results for the second quarter ended August 2, 2025 are to the second quarter ended August 3, 2024, and all comparisons of results for the year to date ended August 2, 2025 are to the year to date ended August 3, 2024. All dollar amounts are in Canadian currency.

Highlights

Net revenues were $215.9 million , above last year, despite three fewer stores.

, above last year, despite three fewer stores. Comparable sales 1 decreased 1.3%.

decreased 1.3%. Gross profit margin decreased 220 basis points to 56.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $21.4 million , $2 million below last year.

was , below last year. Net earnings was $13.1 million , or $0.26 per share

"Sales in the second quarter were among the best in the last few years, despite three fewer stores and the closure of Thyme Maternity. We were especially pleased with Reitmans' performance and the customer response to our Summer collection," said Andrea Limbardi, President and CEO of RCL. "Customers remained price-conscious, and we strategically moved inventory through focused promotions, which impacted year-on-year gross profit. Adjusted EBITDA was primarily impacted by foreign exchange, as we benefitted from a currency gain last year. We continued to focus on improving SG&A, achieving a reduction in costs of over $2.7 million."

"Looking ahead, we're progressing on our five-year strategic plan, which includes driving brand growth through targeted investments in our retail footprint. In Q2, our renovated stores outperformed the rest of the fleet. In October, RW&CO will open its doors at an 8,000 sq. ft. flagship in Saint-Bruno, Québec, and unveil a bold new experience that reflects the brand's evolving identity and focus."

Selected Financial Information

(in millions of dollars, except for gross profit % and earnings per share) (unaudited) Second quarter Year to date fiscal 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Net revenues $215.9 $215.5 0.2 % $374.7 $381.3 (1.7 %) Gross profit $122.8 $127.3 (3.5 %) $211.2 $221.3 (4.6 %) Gross profit % 56.9 % 59.1 % (220 bps) 56.4 % 58.0 % (160 bps) Selling, general and administrative expenses $103.1 $105.8 (2.6 %) $202.2 $201.0 0.6 % Net earnings $13.1 $15.7 (16.6 %) $3.1 $14.2 (78.2 %) Adjusted EBITDA1 $21.4 $23.4 (8.5 %) $10.8 $24.2 (55.4 %) Earnings per share:











Basic $0.26 $0.32 (18.8 %) $0.06 $0.29 (79.3 %) Diluted $0.26 $0.32 (18.8 %) $0.06 $0.29 (79.3 %)



On August 2, 2025, RCL had working capital1 of $149.6 million, including cash of $125.3 million compared to working capital of $165.7 million, including cash of $158.1 million as at February 1, 2025, and working capital of $168.4 million, including cash of $124.0 million as at August 3, 2024. At the end of the second quarter, RCL had no significant long-term debt other than lease liabilities and no amounts were drawn under the Company's bank credit facilities.

Second Quarter Overview

Net revenues were flat, at $215.9 million, despite three fewer stores and the closure of Thyme Maternity. Comparable sales1 were down 1.3% compared to last year despite stronger in-store traffic as customers continued to favour discounted merchandise.

Gross profit decreased by $4.5 million to $122.8 million, or 56.9% of net revenues, representing a 220 basis point decrease, mainly due to increased promotions and foreign exchange.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $21.4 million, 8.5% or $2 million below prior year, largely due to lower gross margin and unfavorable foreign exchange compared to last year.

Net earnings was $13.1 million compared to a $15.7 million a year earlier.

The Company's complete financial statements including notes, and the Company's MD&A for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 are available online at www.sedarplus.ca.

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB")

On July 31, 2025, the Company received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to renew its NCIB, whereby the Company may acquire up to an aggregate of 3,700,472 of its Class A Non-Voting Shares (the "Shares") between August 5, 2025, and August 4, 2026, representing approximately 10% of the public float of the Shares. During the twelve months ended August 4, 2025, the Company purchased 390,600 of its Shares for a total consideration of $0.9 million from the open market under the prior NCIB.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on September 19, 2025, at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter financial results. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-833-752-3725 or 647-846-8584 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available at https://www.reitmanscanadalimited.com/events-presentations.aspx?lang=en and will be available for replay at this website for 12 months.

About Reitmans (Canada) Limited

Reitmans (Canada) Limited is one of Canada's leading specialty apparel retailers for women and men, with retail outlets throughout the country. The Company operates 386 stores under three distinct banners consisting of 219 Reitmans, 84 PENN., and 83 RW&CO.

For more information, visit www.reitmanscanadalimited.com.

For further information, please contact:

Alexandra Cohen VP, Corporate Communications Reitmans (Canada) Limited Telephone: (514) 384-1140 Email: [email protected] Caroline Goulian EVP & Chief Financial Officer Reitmans (Canada) Limited Telephone: (514) 384-1140 Email: [email protected]

NON-GAAP Financial Measures & Supplementary Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-GAAP measures. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. They are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for the Company's analysis of its financial information reported under IFRS.

NON-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release discusses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and working capital. This press release also indicates Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues and is considered a non -GAAP financial ratio. Net revenues represent the sales of merchandise less discounts and returns ("net sales") and includes shipping fees charged to customers on e-commerce orders. The intent of presenting Adjusted EBITDA is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. Adjusted EBITDA is currently defined as net earnings before depreciation, amortization, net impairment of non-financial assets, interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, pension windup-related administration costs, and adjusted for the impact of certain items, including a deduction of interest expense and depreciation relating to leases accounted for under IFRS 16, Leases. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important indicator of the Company's ability to generate liquidity through operating cash flow to fund working capital needs and fund capital expenditures and uses this metric for this purpose. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues indicates how much liquidity is generated for each dollar of net revenues. The exclusion of interest income and expenses, other than interest expense related to lease liabilities as explained hereafter, eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities. The exclusion of depreciation, amortization and net impairment losses, other than depreciation related to right-of-use assets as explained hereafter, eliminates the non-cash impact, and the exclusion of pension windup-related administrative costs presents the results of the on-going business. Under IFRS 16, Leases, the characteristics of some leases result in lease payments being recognized in net earnings in the period in which the performance or use occurs while other leases are recorded as right-of-use assets with a corresponding lease liability recognized, which results in depreciation of those assets and interest expense from those liabilities. Management is presenting its Adjusted EBITDA to reflect the payments of its store and equipment lease obligations on a consistent basis. As such, the initial add-back of depreciation of right-of-use assets and interest on lease obligations are removed from the calculation of Adjusted EDITDA, as this better reflects the operational cash flow impact of its leases.

Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities. Management believes that working capital provides information that is helpful to understand the financial condition of the Company. Due to the seasonality of the Company's business, it is more relevant to compare the working capital position at the same point in time.

Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures

The tables below provide a reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA:



For the second quarter of Year to date fiscal

2026 2025 2026 2025 Net earnings $13.1 $15.7 $3.1 $14.2 Depreciation, amortization and net impairment losses on property and equipment, and intangible assets 4.3 3.5 8.2 7.6 Depreciation on right-of-use assets 10.2 9.8 20.4 19.1 Interest expense on lease liabilities 2.5 2.5 5.0 5.0 Interest income (1.0) (1.6) (2.0) (2.7) Income tax expense 5.0 5.8 1.2 5.1 Pension windup-related administration costs - - 0.3 - Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases1 (12.7) (12.3) (25.4) (24.1) Adjusted EBITDA $21.4 $23.4 $10.8 $24.2 Adjusted EBITDA as % of net revenues 9.9 % 10.9 % 2.9 % 6.3 %









1 Rent Impact from IFRS 16, Leases is comprised as follows;











For the second quarter of Year to date fiscal

2026 2025 2026 2025 Depreciation on right-of use assets $10.2 $9.8 $20.4 $19.1 Interest expense on lease liabilities 2.5 2.5 5.0 5.0 Rent impact from IFRS 16, Leases $12.7 $12.3 $25.4 $24.1

Supplementary Financial Measures

The Company uses a key performance indicator ("KPI"), comparable sales, to assess store performance and sales growth. The Company engages in an omnichannel approach in connecting with its customers by appealing to their shopping habits through either online or store channels. This approach allows customers to shop online for home delivery or to pick up in store, purchase in any of our store locations or ship to home from another store when the products are unavailable in a particular store. Due to customer cross-channel behaviour, the Company reports a single comparable sales metric, inclusive of store and e-commerce channels. Comparable sales are defined as net sales generated by stores that have been continuously open during both of the periods being compared and include e-commerce net sales. The comparable sales metric compares the same calendar days for each period. Although this KPI is expressed as a ratio, it is a supplementary financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Management uses comparable sales in evaluating the performance of stores and online net sales and considers it useful in helping to determine what portion of new net sales has come from sales growth and what portion can be attributed to the opening of new stores. Comparable sales is a measure widely used amongst retailers and is considered useful information for both investors and analysts. Comparable sales should not be considered in isolation or used in substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Forward-Looking Statements

All of the statements contained herein, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, are forward-looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company's control and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Company's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. Consequently, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits the Company will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release for the purpose of allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment and management's expectations and plans as of the date of this press release. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose. Forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and currently expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes, are appropriate in the circumstances.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's objectives, plans, goals, expectations, aspirations, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, and prospects, opportunities and legal and regulatory matters. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's belief in its strategies and its brands and their capacity to generate long-term profitable growth plans to meet certain financial objectives, future liquidity, planned capital expenditures, status and impact of systems implementation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and cost reduction and productivity improvement initiatives as well as the impact of such initiatives. These specific forward-looking statements are contained throughout this press release and the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") including those listed in the "Operating and Financial Risk Management" section of the MD&A. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company and its management. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions, including assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. Examples of material estimates and assumptions and beliefs made by management in preparing such forward looking statements: management's belief in its strategies and its brands and their capacity to generate long-term profitable growth, significant sales growth in RW&Co. both in stores and online, increased market share for both Reitmans and PENN., stability in the current market environment, changes in laws, rules, regulations and global standards, the Company's competitive position in its industry, the Company's ability to keep pace with changing consumer preferences, the absence of public health related restrictions impacting client shopping patterns or incremental direct costs related to health and safety measures, the Company's ability to execute on its capital expenditure plan, including at its distribution centre in Montreal, and the Company's ability to retain and recruit exceptional talent.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed, implied or projected in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of the Company's MD&A for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

This is not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The reader should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein. These statements speak only as of the date made and the Company is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update or revise such statements as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required under applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

