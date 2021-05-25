OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Registered Veterinary Technologists and Technicians of Canada (RVTTC) are pleased to announce funding of $120,660 from the Ontario government through the Ontario Labour Market Partnership program for the development of a national, bilingual website to educate prospective and current RVTs about the array of options within the profession. This expanded knowledge of the profession will lead to a pathway for meaningful career growth and longevity. "The Ontario Veterinary Technician Educators believes strongly that this project will be beneficial for the over 4,000 RVT members in Ontario," says Kirsti Clarida, RVT and President of the Ontario Association of Veterinary Technician Educators and the Ontario Association of Veterinary Technicians.

RVT advisory panels have been established to provide insight, perspective and input into the website's content in order to create a career pathway website that will truly meet the needs of upcoming and established RVTs. "The idea of the RVT Career Ladder website is really exciting! I think that many [RVTs] feel stuck or simply don't know what else is available to them career-wise," stated Tracy Rowswell, RVT and advisory panel member. "A website like this has such potential to further develop our profession in so many ways!"

"Making this information easier to access helps people make the best choice on what training they pursue," said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. "Through this investment, we are giving people the tools they need to move forward and progress in their careers."

RVTs contribute to the essential service of veterinary medicine through their knowledge of animal health and understanding of zoonotic diseases. They are an integral part of the animal health care team, helping to ensure the safety of the food chain for Canadians, as well as protecting the human-animal bond by keeping companion animals healthy.

The RVTTC is a not-for-profit organization representing roughly 10,000 RVTs across Canada on national and international issues. Supporting affiliated provincial veterinary technician and technologist associations in its mission to unite, advance and strengthen the Registered Veterinary Technician/Technologist profession.

The Ontario Labour Market Partnership program is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Government of Ontario.

