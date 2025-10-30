MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Pizza lovers, get ready for something big, bold, and bursting with flavour! Rustica is thrilled to give Canadians a sneak peek at not one, but two brand-new Stuffed Crust pizzas launching nationwide at the beginning of this New Year 2026.

Building on the success of Rustica's fan-favourite pizzas, these new stuffed crust varieties promise the perfect balance of crispy crust, gooey cheese, and the signature Rustica taste Canadians know and love.

"We're always looking for new ways to elevate the pizza night experience," said Isabella D'Ovidio, Sales & Marketing Director at Rustica. "Our new Stuffed Crust line takes indulgence to the next level -- the ultimate comfort food for sharing with family and friends."

While Rustica is keeping the full details under wraps for now, fans can expect bold new flavours and melty, cheesy crusts that redefine what it means to enjoy a frozen pizza.

Keep your eyes peeled in the frozen aisle -- Rustica's new Stuffed Crust pizzas will be available at your favourite grocery stores across Canada starting this New Year 2026.

For more updates, follow Rustica on social media and stay tuned for the big reveal!

