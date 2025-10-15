MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Rustica Foods Inc. is excited to announce the launch of its newest product innovation: the Rustica brand 2 Pack Detroit Style Deep Dish Pizza, Double Pepperoni – now available exclusively at Costco in Eastern Canada.

Costco Exclusive Rustica Pizza (CNW Group/Rustica Foods)

This latest addition builds on the momentum of Rustica's Detroit-Style Pan Pizza line, delivering an authentic pizza experience with bold flavors and unbeatable value. Each pizza is baked on Rustica's signature Detroit-style crust--light and airy inside, with crispy, caramelized edges--and topped generously with layers of savory, premium pepperoni and cheese.

Packaged as a 2-pack format, the new Double Pepperoni is designed to meet the needs of Costco members, offering the perfect balance of convenience and indulgence. Whether for family dinners, game nights, or casual gatherings, this product ensures a pizza experience from the comfort of home.

Product Highlights

Exclusive to Costco Canada – Available in a convenient 2-pack.

– Available in a convenient 2-pack. Generous Double Pepperoni Topping – Bold flavor with layers of premium pepperoni.

– Bold flavor with layers of premium pepperoni. Authentic Detroit-Style Deep Dish Crust – Crispy edges, fluffy interior, inspired by Sicilian roots.

– Crispy edges, fluffy interior, inspired by Sicilian roots. Crafted in Canada – Proudly produced locally with Rustica's commitment to quality and innovation.

With its bold flavors, convenient packaging, and authentic quality, Rustica continues to raise the bar in the frozen pizza aisle.

For more information about Rustica and its full lineup of Rustica brand pizzas, visit www.rusticafoods.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Website: www.rusticafoods.com

Instagram: LesAlimentsRustica

LinkedIn: Aliments_Rustica

Facebook: LesAlimentsRustica

TikTok: RusticaPizzaFanClub

SOURCE Rustica Foods

Media Contact: Isabella D'Ovidio, Sales & Marketing Director, Rustica Foods Inc., 514-325-9009 ext. 115, [email protected]