MONTREAL, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Rustica is proud to announce the official nationwide launch of its two highly anticipated Stuffed Crust pizzas -- Spinach & Cheese and Pepperoni & Bacon -- now available in major grocery stores across Canada. Following an exciting teaser earlier this year, Canadians can finally experience these indulgent new additions in the frozen aisle.

Rustica Officially Launches Two New Stuffed Crust Pizzas Across Canada (CNW Group/Rustica Foods)

Crafted to deliver the perfect combination of bold flavour and satisfying texture, Rustica's new Stuffed Crust pizzas feature a crispy, golden crust filled with rich, melty cheese, paired with premium toppings and the authentic taste that has made Rustica a household favourite.

The Spinach & Cheese variety offers a deliciously creamy and savoury, meatless option, while the Pepperoni & Bacon delivers a classic, crowd-pleasing combination with a flavourful twist -- both designed to elevate pizza night with Rustica's signature quality.

"We're incredibly excited to bring innovation within our Stuffed Crust Pizza Segment to Canadians from coast to coast," said Isabella D'Ovidio, Sales & Marketing Director at Rustica Foods. "After the strong response to our preview, we knew we had something special. These new pizzas are designed to elevate everyday meals with a comforting, shareable experience that delivers on both quality and flavour."

The new SKUs are now available at major retailers across Canada, including Walmart, Sobeys, IGA, Metro, Food Basics, Super C, & Adonis amongst others, with availability varying by region.

Perfect for family dinners, casual gatherings, or a cozy night in, Rustica's Stuffed Crust pizzas offer a deliciously satisfying option for any occasion.

Consumers can now find Rustica's new Stuffed Crust pizzas in the frozen section of their favourite grocery stores across Canada.

For more information, visit www.rusticafoods.com or follow Rustica on social media for the latest updates.

Website: www.rusticafoods.com

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TikTok: RusticaPizzaFanClub

SOURCE Rustica Foods

Media Contact: Isabella D'Ovidio, Sales & Marketing Director, Rustica Foods Inc., 514-325-9009 ext. 115, [email protected]