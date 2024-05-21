"We wanted to empower homeowners and DIYers to make impactful updates to beautify their homes easily and affordably by bringing all-in-one kits to market," says Rust-Oleum Canada Vice President and General Manager Maurice Lobreau. "HOME Transformations® is going to be a game changer for design-driven and budget-conscious Canadians seeking quick and custom updates to a variety of surfaces in their homes from the kitchen and bathroom to the front foyer, mud room, laundry room and beyond."

Available in a wide variety of on-trend colour options and designed to yield big results in as little as a weekend, HOME Transformations® is more durable than standard paint and requires no stripping, sanding or priming. Containing a 118ml Original Krud Kutter® Cleaner Degreaser, an 887ml HOME Transformations® Base Coat and an 887ml HOME Transformations® Top Coat, the HOME Transformations® collection is comprised of three unique kits each designed to tackle specific surfaces in the home:

HOME Transformations ® Cabinet Coating Kit (SRP: $99.99 ) is available in 45 colour options and is suitable for laminate, melamine and wood (bare, previously painted or sealed);

HOME Transformations ® Countertop Coating Kit (SRP: $149.99 ) is available in 39 colour options and is suitable for ceramic tile, laminate, melamine, porcelain tile and wood;

HOME Transformations® Floor Coating Kit (SRP: $139.99 ) is available in 34 colour options, Matte and Semi-Gloss finishes and is suitable for a variety of substrate floors including interior tile, vinyl and wood.

"Cabinets, countertops and flooring take up a lot of visual real estate in a home so the ability to transform them quickly, easily and affordably with high-performance, high-quality results makes HOME Transformations® the ideal solution to update, personalize and add value to any home," shares Colour Theorist and Paint Expert Leigh-Ann Allaire Perrault. "These surfaces are investment finishes – and having a selection of timeless hues coupled with easy product application that offers proven performance and longevity allows consumers to have confidence in tackling affordable DIY updates."

To use, simply clean the surface with the Original Krud Kutter® Cleaner Degreaser. Rinse thoroughly and wait to dry. Stir and apply the HOME Transformations® Base Coat in the desired colour (tinted in-store) to the surface and, once dry, apply the HOME Transformations® Top Coat for beautiful, long-lasting results.

HOME Transformations® is available at the following retailers:

Home Depot and homedepot.ca

amazon.ca

Canadian Tire and canadiantire.ca

Home Hardware and homehardware.ca

Réno Dépôt and renodepot.ca

Rona and rona.ca

And many other fine hardware and home improvement retailers nationwide

To learn more about HOME Transformations®, visit campaign.rustoleum.ca/transformations or follow

Rust-Oleum Canada on Instagram @rustoleumca.

For images, please visit the HOME Transformations® Media Centre here.

About Rust-Oleum Canada

Headquartered in Concord, Ontario, Rust-Oleum Canada produces and supplies high-quality and market-leading solution brands in small-project paints, woodcare, automotive and high-performance coatings with a strong approach to innovation since 1921. Rust-Oleum Canada focuses on helping DIYers, homeowners, contractors and facility managers achieve their interior and exterior needs. Rust-Oleum is home to trusted brands like Tremclad®, a long-lasting rust paint that helps restore and beautify all things metal; Varathane® wood stain, sealers and repair coatings that help solve all woodcare needs; Painter's Touch® 2x all purpose spray with the widest selection of colours available in Canada, and Zinsser®, the specialty line of problem-solving primers which is the go-to brand for homeowners, DIYers and the pro nationwide. Rust-Oleum Canada has a solution for every surface in addition to a respected multi-brand line of specialty cleaners designed for the toughest tasks at home or on the job site. For more information, please visit rustoleum.ca or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

