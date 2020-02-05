Russell Investments Canada Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - David Steele, President, Russell Investments Canada Limited, joined John McKenzie, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the launch of their initial suite of four Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Russell Investments Fixed Income Pool (RIFI); Russell Investments Global Unconstrained Bond Pool (RIGU); Russell Investments Global Infrastructure Pool (RIIN); and Russell Investments Real Assets (RIRA). Russell Investments Canada Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Russell Investments Group, Ltd. Established in 1985, Russell Investments Canada Limited has its head office in Toronto. RIFI; RIGU; RIIN; and RIRA commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on January 22, 2020.