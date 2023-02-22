VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Russell Food Equipment Limited, Canada's largest foodservice equipment supplier welcomed Stan Dabic as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Tom Pitera, who has been President and Chief Executive Officer since 2018 will be continuing with Russell Hendrix as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board and will also continue to work with Blue Point Capital on other portfolio companies.

Stan Dabic, CEO Russell Hendrix Foodservice Equipment & Supplies (CNW Group/Russell Hendrix)

Dabic has more than 19 years of senior management experience, including over a decade of strategic development and profitable growth in the distribution space, most recently as Vice President and General Manager, Grand & Toy. Prior to that, Dabic led the Sales, Marketing and Operations team for Staples Advantage.

"Stan is the right leader for Russell Hendrix," said Tom Pitera, "Stan's extensive vendor relations, distribution and operation background and business development skills are key to helping Russell Hendrix continue to strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances, and expand our sales presence. Stan's strong leadership experience will help focus Russell Hendrix through the next phase of its growth as we continue to exceed customer expectations wherever they are in their foodservice journey in Canada."

"I am very excited to be joining the Russell Hendrix team," said Stan Dabic. "As the leader in the industry, Russell Hendrix is poised for tremendous growth. We have strong customer and manufacturer relationships, with the largest food service equipment and supplies inventory customers want and need. We also have the largest and most talented sales and management team that uniquely positions us to capitalize on the resurging foodservice equipment landscape. As the industry continues to recover to pre-pandemic sales levels, Russell Hendrix is positioned to provide labour saving solutions and services to help commercial food service operators efficiently build and grow their unique businesses."

About Russell Food Equipment Limited

Since 1938 the Company has provided unparalleled quality and service for customers. Russell Hendrix is the leading distributor of food service equipment and supplies in Canada, serving foodservice operators across industries — healthcare to education, independent and chain restaurants. The Company partners with customers to design, build and equip kitchens that deliver outstanding food experiences. Russell Hendrix distributes a broad line of foodservice equipment and supplies through Russellhendrix.com and ChefEquipment.com, as well as from 11 showroom facilities and 9 distribution centers across Canada. The Company leads the industry in providing highly trained Kitchen Design Services across all building sizes and requirements. Russell Hendrix also owns Quest Metal Works providing top-quality stainless-steel fabrication and gas appliances.

For more information, http://russellhendrix.com

SOURCE Russell Hendrix

For further information: Camille Krupa, [email protected], 416.220.7018