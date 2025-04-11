Rural communities bear the brunt of forestry sector uncertainty

ESPANOLA, ON, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Unifor is repeating its call for all three levels of government to urgently develop an industrial plan for the forestry sector following the proposed sale of Domtar's long-curtailed Espanola pulp and paper mill.

Aerial veiw of the Domtar Espanola mill (CNW Group/Unifor)

"Here we have hundreds of workers and their families in a small town in Northern Ontario who have been bearing the brunt of the uncertainty around the Espanola mill's future," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "We have our elbows up in this trade war for the sake of our communities, for our ability to support ourselves and our families. Workers need to see coordinated government action, now more than ever, to protect their livelihoods."

Unifor addressed Domtar's September 2023 decision to curtail operations, demanding protections for workers, including through the province's regulatory process surrounding corporate mergers and acquisitions.

"While the prospect of a new buyer for the Espanola mill was something we hoped for, it's been frustrating to read far more about the buyer's hopes for the machinery than about what the purchase may mean to workers, their families and the broader community," said Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi. "As we stand up for Canada in this trade war, we cannot watch our industries be torn apart from within. We need all levels of government to act to protect, revitalize and re-envision Canada's forestry sector."

In a statement, the Unifor Forestry Council outlined many of the issues facing forestry workers across the country, and steps governments can and need to take to support this sector amid increasing U.S. tariffs.

Unifor Locals 74 and 156 represented more than 350 members when Domtar announced the mill would be curtailed as of November 30, 2023. The mill is the largest employer in the town of Espanola.

SOURCE Unifor

