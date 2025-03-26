RunSensible Transforms Legal Client Intake with Next-Gen Intake Forms

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - RunSensible announces the launch of its next-generation Intake Forms, transforming client onboarding for law firms by offering an efficient, secure, and customizable solution.

"Our mission has always been clear: simplify complex workflows and empower lawyers to prioritize their clients," stated Kaven Hendiz, CEO of RunSensible. "With our smart Intake Forms, we're directly addressing critical pain points law firms still face, including inefficient onboarding processes, data inaccuracies, and unnecessary administrative workloads."

Our dedicated team has consistently improved our design, ensuring not only ease of use but also the capability to meet the diverse and evolving needs of all law firms. (CNW Group/RunSensible)

Designed with feedback from practicing attorneys, RunSensible's next-gen Intake Forms are the result of years of experience. The result is a superior user experience that makes sophisticated tools accessible and effective using intuitive design. Early adopters have already reported notable increases in form completion rates and accuracy, leading to significant improvements in operational efficiency and client satisfaction.

Initial feedback from legal professionals highlights significant benefits:

Streamlined internal workflows

Reduction in administrative tasks

Increased accuracy of client data

Enhanced client satisfaction and trust

"We are particularly proud of how flexible and intuitive these Intake Forms are," Hendiz added. "Our dedicated team has consistently improved our design, ensuring not only ease-of-use but the capability to meet the diverse and evolving needs of all law firms."

RunSensible Intake Forms emphasize user experience, offering clients an intuitive and engaging interface that significantly reduces the complexity typically associated with completing forms. This user-centric approach has shown to increase the accuracy and completion rates of client-provided information.

A key feature of RunSensible Intake Forms is their seamless integration with the broader RunSensible toolset. This includes the advanced client portal, comprehensive matter management system, and powerful workflow automation capabilities.

As a cloud-native practice management solution, RunSensible ensures data captured through the Intake Forms is instantly synchronized across devices, meaning legal teams have ready access to consistent and accurate information.

Security is paramount in the legal industry, and particularly in cloud-based legal software solutions. RunSensible embraces a security-first approach in all stages of data processing. We implement advanced encryption technology and compliance measures (including HIPAA) exceeding industry standards. This commitment provides law firms and their clients the assurance that their data remains protected at all times.

Customization is another key feature of RunSensible Intake Forms, allowing law firms to tailor forms to their specific practice areas, client demographics, and unique business requirements. Whether specializing in personal injury, family law, real estate, or business law, legal practices can easily customize and adjust forms to match their evolving needs, thanks to flexible templates and adaptable designs.

RunSensible's broader vision emphasizes providing technology solutions that enhance meaningful client-lawyer interactions. The introduction of Intake Forms aligns with the company's goal of reducing administrative barriers so that lawyers can focus more effectively on building client relationships, establishing trust, and delivering high-quality legal services.

Initial feedback from early users of RunSensible Intake Forms has been overwhelmingly positive. Law firms have reported notable improvements in workflow efficiency, reduced administrative burdens, and increased satisfaction among their clients. Lawyers appreciate spending less time rectifying incomplete or inaccurate information, enabling them to focus on their primary responsibilities. Meanwhile, clients have expressed appreciation for the simplicity and clarity the forms provide, leading to improved trust and satisfaction from the beginning of their engagement.

RunSensible invites law firms worldwide to explore how this innovative solution can elevate their practices. As the company continues to innovate based on direct user insights, RunSensible solidifies its position as a technology leader committed to supporting the efficiency and success of modern legal practices.

Visit RunSensible.com today and schedule a demo or simply try it for free.

